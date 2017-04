Tickets Now Available for San Marcos Summer Concerts in Gardens

Each Summer, the City of San Marcos hosts a ‘Summer Concerts in the Garden’ series in the Wood House Gardens at Woodland Park. Each concert takes place on a Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, concerts begin at 7:30pm. Tickets for each concert can be purchased in advance or at the door. Children under 12 are FREE. Season passes are also available.

