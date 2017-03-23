‘Ticket to Ride’ Beatles Show Returns To AVO Playhouse

‘Ticket to Ride, A Tribute to The Beatles’ returns to Vista’s AVO Playhouse on Saturday April 1 for two shows, 3 pm and 7:30 pm. The show will be presented by Cruisin Oldies Concerts and West Coast Performing Arts Presenters.

Cast members include Jimmy Pou as George Harrison. He is is a legend in the Beatle business, having performed with the Original Broadway Cast of “BEATLEMANIA”, Mike Sarafian as Ringo Starr is considered one of the most accurate “Ringo” drummers in the industry vocally and musically. His vocals on “Act Naturally” and “With A Little Help From My Friends” are an audience favorite. Rounding out the cast are founding member Jeff Toczynski as Paul and Howard Pattow as John Lennon.

Mark W. Curran, managing director of the show, said “Ticket to Ride continues to deliver an outstanding show, with a few surprises in store. The show has a fantastic new look and sound.” “We strive to capture the fun and excitement of a real Beatles concert, live on stage!” says Toczynski, “we are all big fans and have been playing Beatles music since a very young age.”

The show features a two-hour excursion through the Best Of The Beatles, opening with their greatest hits from the Sixties through the Sgt. Pepper era with authentic costume changes, including a solo segment on John Lennon.

“We are looking forward to our return engagement at the AVO Playhouse,” Jeff said, “and can’t wait to knock the socks off of all who attend. A splendid time is guaranteed for all.”

Ticket to Ride has played international stages including Las Vegas, China, Japan and the Philippines, and is being co-presented by West Coast Performing Arts Presenters, a South-Bay based concert promotion company.

Tickets are still available but selling fast. They are available by phone, online, or in person.

$39.00 – Adult

$36.00 – Seniors/Students/Military

$26.00 – Children 12 and Under

Tickets are available online or in person at the Avo Playhouse/303 Main Street/Vista, CA 92084 OR 760-724-2110/Tickets: http://www.vistixonline.com/