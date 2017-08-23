Thursday at the Vista Elks!

THURSDAY is cook your own Steak night at the Vista Elks. Its your choice of Ribeye, Fillet, Flat Iron Steak, Chicken Breast, cook it on our huge Charcoal Grill, we’ll supply the Baked Potato and Salad. Add a Prawn Skewer for a Surf and Turf. We will also be featuring Craven Cloud Wines to pair what ever you choose with a great local wine. The Men in Bluez will be on hand for your listening and dancing pleasure.

Great Steak – Fine Wine – Live Music – and Elk Fellowship

Where ya gonna beat that?

The Vista Elks Lodge #1968

1947 E, Vista Way

Vista, Ca 92084

(760) 724-1968

Erjames1968@gmail.com