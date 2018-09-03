Three Key Bills from Senator Bates Await Governor Brown’s Consideration

SACRAMENTO – As the 2018 Legislative Session wrapped up on August 31st, three key bills introduced by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will soon head to Governor Jerry Brown’s desk for his consideration: Senate Bills 1109, 1151, and 1226. These bills have received bipartisan support in both the Senate and Assembly and the Governor has until September 30th to sign or veto them. “As the 2018 legislative session wrapped up, I’m hopeful that the Governor will sign my bipartisan legislation that will increase opioid preventative education, promote the use of neighborhood electric vehicles, and bring granny flats out of the shadows. These bills were carefully crafted after hearing from constituents and communities. These bills show that progress can still be made in a challenging political environment,” said Senator Bates. Senate Bill 1109 – educates the public, especially young people and student athletes, by explaining the risk of addiction and overdose from prescription opioids. The San Diego County District Attorney’s office is the sponsor of SB 1109. Senate Bill 1151 – authorizes San Diego County or any city in the county to establish a Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV) Transportation Plan to serve the transportation needs of its residents, while supporting a sustainable and healthy region. SB 1151 is supported by businesses and municipalities, including the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and the cities of Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside, and Vista. The San Diego Association of Governments is the sponsor of SB 1151. Senate Bill 1226 – makes changes to laws governing residential properties and directs the California Building Standards Commission (BSC) to adopt a building standard that would clarify the authority for a local building official to permit an existing residential unit based on the date of construction. The City of Encinitas is the sponsor of SB 1226. Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.