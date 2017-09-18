Thousands of San Diegans Join Half a Million Coastal Cleanup Day Volunteers Worldwide

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Saturday, I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) mobilized over 7,500 volunteers at an astounding 110 cleanup sites including 3 on water kayak cleanups and a handful of supported Tijuana sites at this year’s Coastal Cleanup Day. Instead of turning a blind eye to the abundance of litter found across San Diego County, the volunteers channeled their appreciation for San Diego’s environment into action to protect it. During this three-hour event, volunteers significantly improved the health and beauty of San Diego’s natural environment by removing more than 150,000 pounds of trash and recyclables.

Among the debris, there were several notable odd items collected during the cleanup including a dish rack, costume vampire teeth, Christmas tree stands, a car seat, and a Charger’s jersey.

Volunteers also beautified and restored the local environment through graffiti removal, replacing invasive plants with water-wise native plants, painting murals, planting trees, and restoring trails. Thanks to the thousands of volunteers, more than 100 outdoor spaces will welcome more positive public recreation and less littering in the future.

Coastal Cleanup Day also received attention from several of San Diego’s elected officials who visited cleanup sites in their respective districts including: San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward, San Diego City Councilmember Scott Sherman, San Diego City Councilmember Mark Kersey, San Diego City Councilmember David Alvarez, San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry, Imperial Beach City Councilmember Mark West, and Mayor of Del Mar Terry Sinnott.

Coastal Cleanup Day was made possible through the generous support of many sponsors. Top tier sponsors for Coastal Cleanup Day include the County of San Diego, Think Blue San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric, CBS 8, CW San Diego, Republic Services, and California Coastal Commission.

Coastal Cleanup Day is one of hundreds of cleanups hosted by ILACSD. In 2016, ILACSD engaged over 32,000 volunteers who removed half a million pounds of debris from San Diego County. ILACSD’s next volunteer opportunity is the Tijuana River Valley Cleanup taking place on Saturday, September 30th, 2017. For more information about how to get involved, please visit www.CleanSD.org.

About I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) As San Diego’s most influential advocate for sustainability, I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) is an environmental catalyst, awakening passion and inspiring action, empowering everyone to improve the health and beauty of our local environment. For over sixty years, we’ve brought the best in all of us together for a lasting, positive impact on our region. We are passion in action. For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit www.cleansd.org or call (619) 291-0103.

