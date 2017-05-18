Thousands To Ride To Work Thursday on “Bike To Work Day”

100 PIT STOPS TO PROVIDE REFRESHMENTS, ENCOURAGEMENT, FREE T-SHIRTS

WHEN: 6 to 9 a.m., Thursday, May 18th

WHERE: View a Google map of regional pit stop locations at :http://bit.ly/2017BTWDpitstopmap

WHAT: Thousands of riders throughout the San Diego region will GO by BIKE on the morning of Thursday, May 18 – Bike to Work Day. Riders will be greeted by volunteers at 100 pit stops countywide, where they will receive a free t-shirt, refreshments, snacks, and encouragement. All pit stops will be staffed between 6 and 9 a.m. Various stops will offer extra incentives such as free bike repairs, bike tune-ups, and breakfast. San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward will join a morning group ride through Downtown San Diego. A map and schedule of the group ride can be found here:

· UC San Diego is expected to host the largest pit stop at its Town Square, one block north of Gilman Drive, next to Price Center.

· The Living Coast Discovery Center, along with the City of Chula Vista and UTC Aerospace Systems, will host a pit stop at the corner of E Street and Bay Boulevard next to the Bayshore Bikeway. Riders will enjoy breakfast and encounters with native wildlife.

· A pit stop planned by Casa Familiar will be available for bike riders near the San Ysidro Port of Entry’s PedWest facility, at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Camino De La Plaza.

· RECON Environmental and Padres Pedal the Cause will have live music, people in animal costumes, and bike services at their always popular pit stop, located adjacent to Balboa Park on 6th Avenue and Laurel Street.

· The San Diego Zoo and City of San Diego Parks and Recreation will host their long-time pit stop in the lot by the carousel in Balboa Park, just off Park Boulevard, including snacks, giveaways, music, games, and an ambassador introducing animal friends to the riders.

· Located at 3075 Health Center Drive, Sharp Memorial and Metro Campus will host a pit stop on the lawn between the Out-Patient Pavilion and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns, where they’ll have music, balloons, snacks, and free massages.

· Qualcomm’s well attended pit stop will feature breakfast burritos, fresh fruit, coffee, a social media photo booth, music, and giveaways at 5717 Pacific Center Blvd., located at the northwest corner of Lusk Boulevard and Pacific Center Boulevard by the blue and white Qualcomm sign.



