This Week in Cougar Athletics

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos volleyball team started California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) action on the winning side for the first time in program history with a home victory over cross-county rival UC San Diego on Saturday at The Sports Center.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A full weekend is ahead for Cal State San Marcos Athletics as five of the Cougars’ 13 sports will be in action. Men’s and women’s soccer will begin California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) play as both will host Cal State East Bay on Friday before welcoming Cal State Monterey Bay on Sunday. CSUSM volleyball will continue CCAA action with home matches against Cal State East Bay and San Francisco State on Friday and Saturday in The Sports Center. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will begin their 2018 seasons on Saturday morning as the Cougars head to San Diego for the USD Invite.

California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) Athletics is a member of the NCAA DII and California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). The 20-year-old program began in 1998 and is now home to 13 sports, including: Baseball, Men’s Basketball, Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Golf, Men’s Soccer, Men’s Track & Field, Women’s Basketball, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Golf, Women’s Soccer, Softball, Women’s Track & Field, and Volleyball. For more information on CSUSM Athletics, visit www.CSUSMCougars.com or follow us on social: @CSUSMCougars on Instagram and Twitter, or @CSUSMAthletics on Facebook.