This Week In Cougar Athletics

SAN MARCOS, CA. – Volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country will all be in action this week for Cal State San Marcos Athletics.



Volleyball will get the week started with a midweek match at Cal State Dominguez Hills on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CSUSM will return to The Sports Center to host No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino on Friday at 7 p.m. before heading up to Cal Poly Pomona for a 5 p.m. match on Saturday.



Men’s and women’s soccer will continue their six-game homestand this weekend by hosting San Francisco State and Humboldt State on Friday and Sunday. Friday’s games against the Gators will take place at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. while Sunday’s games against the Lumberjacks will begin at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.



Men’s and women’s cross country will split up and compete at two meets on Saturday. Some of the Cougars will head to Romeoville, Illinois, for the Lewis Crossover while others will travel down to La Jolla for the UCSD Triton Classic.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 8 – 7 p.m.

CSUSM (9-6, 3-3 CCAA) at Cal State Dominguez Hills (8-4, 1-4 CCAA)

Carson, Calif. – Torodome



Friday, Oct. 11– 7 p.m.

CSUSM vs. No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino (14-0, 7-0 CCAA)

San Marcos, Calif. – The Sports Center



Saturday, Oct. 12 – 5 p.m.

CSUSM at Cal Poly Pomona (4-10, 2-5 CCAA)

Pomona, Calif. – Kellogg Arena

