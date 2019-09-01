This Day in History for the Month of September

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — Every single day of the year has had some “historical” event that has occurred on that day, some very significant, some just interesting and not Earth moving. Here’s a few of those events for the month of September.

September

1 – “Mary Had a Little Lamb” was published – (1830); Emma M. Nutt became the first woman telephone operator – (1878); Germany invaded Poland starting World War II – (1939)

2 – The Great Fire of London is started – (1666); VJ Day ends World War II (1945)

3 – The image of Uncle Sam is used for the first time – (1813); the TV soap opera “Search for Tomorrow” premieres on CBS – (1951)

4 – Ten year old Barney Flaherty becomes the first newspaper carrier – (1833); George Eastman receives a patent for roll film and trademarks the name “Kodak”

5 – Russian Czar Peter the Great imposes a tax on beards – (1698); The First Continental Congress assembles in Philadelphia – (1774)

6 – Cal Ripken Jr. breaks Lou Gehrig’s baseball iron man record by playing in his 2,131st game – (1995)

7 – The first Miss America Beauty Pageant is held in Atlantic City, New Jersey – (1921)

8 – Star Trek premiers on television – (1966); President Gerald Ford gives an unconditional pardon to former President Richard Nixon for any crimes related to Watergate – (1974)

9 – California becomes the 31st state – (1850); Elvis Presley first appears on the Ed Sullivan Show – (1956)

10 – The Sewing Machine is patented – (1846)

11 – The Beatles record their first single, “Love Me Do” – (1962); Islamic Al-Qaeda militants fly planes into NYC’s twin World Trade Center Towers and the Pentagon – (2001)

12 – Future President John F. Kennedy marries Jacqueline Bouvier – (1953)

13 – New York City becomes the capitol of the United States – (1788); Chiang Kai-Shek becomes the president of China – (1943)

14 – Francis Scott-Key composes the lyrics to “The Star Spangled Banner” – (1814)

15 – Island of Manhattan discovered by Henry Hudson – (1609); Armistice signed by Italy with Allies as Italy invaded in WW II – (1943)

16 – The Mayflower sets sail from Plymouth, England, eventually landing in America – (1620)

17 – Final draft of Constitution signed by Constitutional Convention – (1787); Hank Williams born – (

18 – White students walk out of Gary, Indiana schools to protest integration – (1945); Great Fire of Moscow begins – (1812)

19 – Chubby Checker records “The Twist” – (1960); Charles Lindberg, Jr. kidnapper, Bruno Hauptmann, arrested – (1934)

20 – Billie Jean Kings defeats Bobby Riggs in a Battle of the Sexes tennis match – (1973)

21 – Henry Ford retires from Ford Motor Company – (1945)

22 – The record for drinking Ketchup is set by Dustin Phillips drinking a 14 oz. bottle through a ¼” straw in 33 seconds – (1999)

23 – The planet Neptune is first discovered by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Golle – (1846)

24 – Babe Ruth plays last game for NY Yankees – (1934); Last “I Love Lucy” airs – (1961); USS Enterprise becomes 1st nuclear powered aircraft carrier I service – (1960)

25 – Sandra Day O’Connor becomes the first female Supreme Court Justice – (1981)

26 – The Federal Trade Commission was established – (1914); The U.S. Postal Service was founded – (1789)

27 – John Adams negotiates a Revolutionary War peace treaty with Great Britain – (1779); Jean Francois Champollion completes deciphering the Rosetta Stone – (1922)

28 – England is invaded by William the Conqueror – (1066); San Diego discovered by Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriquez Cabrillo – (1687); 1st night time football game takes place under electric lights, Mansfield State vs Wyoming Seminary – (1892)

29 – 1st network football game televised by CBS – University of California vs University of Pennsylvania – (1951); Space Shuttle Discovery takes off from Cape Canaveral – (1988)

30 – Rayon is patented – (1902); James Dean dies in car crash – (1955; Germany Berlin air lift ends – (1949); James Meredith is escorted onto the University of Mississippi campus – (1964)