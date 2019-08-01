This Day in History for the Month of August

TR Robertson — Here you go Trivia and History Buffs, a day by day look at the month of August and some significant events that occurred at some point in our nation’s or world history on the particular day indicated.
August
- 1 – First U.S. Census completed indicating 4 million people were in the U.S. – 1790
- 2 – Wild Bill Hickock killed during a poker game – 1976
- 3 – The U.S.S. Nautilus nuclear submarine completes crossing the North Pole under water – 1958
- 4 – Champagne invented by Dom Perignon in 1693
- 5 – “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip appears – 1924
- 6 – Murderer John Hart first U.S. citizen to be executed in electric chair – 1890; Cy Young pitches his first game and wins – 1890; Atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, by U.S. – 1945.
- 7 – Order of the Purple Heart created by President George Washington – 1782; Federal government takes over creation and maintenance of nations’ lighthouses – 1789
- 8 – Daughters of the American Revolution organization begins – 1890; USSR declares war against Japan – 1945
- 9 – “Dizzy Dishes” cartoon appears with Betty Boop – 1930; Pres. Richard M. Nixon becomes first and only President to resign while in office – 1974
- 10 – Village of Chicago is incorporated – 1833; “Smile, You’re on Candid Camera debuts – 1948
- 11 – The Beatles begin their last U.S. concert tour – 1966
- 12 – U.S. annexes Hawaii – 1898
- 13 – Spanish defeat Aztecs and conquer Mexico City – 1521
- 14 – Japan surrenders, ending WW II – 1945; the Whiffle Ball is patented – 1953
- 15 – The Panama Canal opens – 1914
- 16 – Gold discovered in the Klondike, Alaska – 1896
- 17 – Construction begins on the Berlin Wall – 1961
- 18 – The 1,000 Islands Bridge, connecting Canada to the U.S., is dedicated by Pres. Franklin Roosevelt – 1938
- 19 – First auto race at Indianapolis Speedway is held – 1909
- 20 – President Andrew Johnson declares an end to The Civil War – 1866; British doctor, Sir Ronald Ross, discovers a link between mosquitos and malaria – 1897
- 21 – Venetian blinds are patented – 1841; Hawaii becomes the 50th U.S. state – 1959
- 22 – The Mona Lisa is stolen from the Louvre in Paris – 1911
- 23 – First picture of the Earth from the moon shot by Lunar Orbiter I – 1966
- 24 – Eruption of Mt. Vesuvius buries cites of Pompeii and Herculaneum – 79 AD; Waffle Iron patented by Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York – 1869
- 25 – Ivan the Terrible, first Russian Tsar, is born – 1530; Amelia Earhart completes her trans-continental flight – 1932
- 26 – Roman army, led by Julius Caesar, invades Britain – 55 BC; U.S. congress passes 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote – 1920
- 27 – island of Krakatoa Indonesia, erupts, one of the biggest natural disasters ever recorded – 1886
- 28 – Senator Thurmond begins a 24 hour filibuster against the Civil Rights Bill – 1957; Martin Luther King Jr. make the “I Have a Dream” speech – 1963
- 29 – “Mary Poppins”, by Disney, released – 1964
- 30 – David Letterman’s “The Late Show: premieres on CBS – 1993
- 31 – Heavy weight boxing champion Rocky Marciano dies in a plane crash near Newton, Iowa – 1964