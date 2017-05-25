“If You Think Health Care Is Expensive Now Just Wait Until It’s Free”… Assembly Member Waldron

Government run healthcare, known as “single payer” proposed for CA under SB 562 will cost $400 BILLION A YEAR! More than twice the entire state budget!

This means every Californian would pay around $10,500/year to the state for “free” healthcare. Since not everyone works, the cost per working person will actually be more! It applies to illegal immigrants, — CA would become a worldwide magnet for “free” health care!

Replacing health insurance and premiums, you pay higher taxes — upwards of a 15% payroll tax on workers! A nine-member panel would control all healthcare decisions in the state — creating a new government bureaucracy.

Competition is the best way to keep costs low — not one giant government program!

Join me in fighting SB 562

Send me your comments to: Assemblymember.Waldron@assembly.ca.gov