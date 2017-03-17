Loading...
Things are Shakin’ at Cinépolis

March 17, 2017

A new attraction at Cinépolis is really shaking up North County’s movie theatre experience. At a grand opening on Thursday, March 16,  Frank Soto, Manager of Cinépolis of Vista, unveiled their new 4DX auditorium. 4DX is an immersive multi-sensory experience. Similar to some popular theme park rides, these seats move and mimic the actions on the screen. The effects include simulations of wind, rain, lightning and even scents to enhance the overall cinematic experience.

On hand to try out the new seats were Mayor Judy Ritter and Vista Chamber of Commerce CEO Bret Schanzenbach. Chief Operating Officer of CJ 4DPlex America, Brandon Choi has been in partnership developing 4DX sites for Cinépolis for over seven years. This is the first installation in San Diego county.

Mayor Judy Ritter waiting for the “Ride”

Major box office movies such as “Jurassic World” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” were huge draws to 4DX theatres, with attendance of 1.4 Million and 1.8 Million worldwide.

Also added was Cinépolis Junior, an auditorium especially for those with young children. Along one side of the theatre is a play structure and children are allowed to play for 20 minutes before the movie begins. Just before screen time, the children are asked to return to their seats for the movie.

 

Cinépolis is located at 25 Main Street in Vista.

http://www.cinepolisusa.com

http://www.cj4dx.com

 

