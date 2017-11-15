Things Are Heating Up Regarding McClellan-Palomar Airport 20 Year Master Plan

Thursday, November 16, 2017 – 7pm Palomar Airport Advisory Committee (PAAC) Meeting. City of Carlsbad Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad 92008

County “comprehensive presentation” regarding the proposed McClellan-Palomar Airport (CRQ) Master Plan

PLEASE ATTEND! It is critical for the PAAC and the County to know CARLSBAD IS WATCHING! Our new group, Citizens 4 a Friendly Airport, will be working to make sure that this time around, Carlsbad Citizens, per Carlsbad Municipal Ordinance, get a VOTE.

BE AWARE, PAAC meetings are conducted in accordance with Robert’s Rules of Order. To speak, you will be required to fill out a speaker card for each and every agenda item you wish to address. The allotted time to speak is strictly enforced at 3 minutes. Not a bad idea to fill out speakers cards just in case you want to speak.

Master Plan current calendar:

December 2017 – Associated Draft Environmental Impact Report to be released by the County.

There will be a 45-day public comment period which will give the public a chance to review and comment regarding anything you are concerned about, any issues you believe are not fully answered or anything not addressed. This will be posted on the County website (see below for link). There will be instruction regarding how to respond. Please cc your comments to Carlsbad City Council as well as your own city council if you don’t reside in Carlsbad.

Summer 2018 – McClellan-Palomar Airport Master Plan expected to go to the County Board of Supervisors for approval

Thanks to all who have attended our Citizens 4 a Friendly Airport Presentations. We will be doing more of them! If you have friends (or an HOA) interested in finding out more, please share this information.

Our new website: www.c4fa.org LIKE our new FaceBook page: https://www.facebook.com/c4faCarlsbad/

In the mean-time, a few sites you may want to check out:

Everything the County wants to share regarding the McClellan-Palomar Airport Master Plan

http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/dpw/airports/palomar/masterplan.html

A tutorial to help you file noise and low fly complaints. I encourage you to file often!

http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/dpw/AIRPORTS/palomar/documents/Part150/FilingNoiseComplaints_10_2016.pdf

The actual site where you can file complaints.

http://webtrak5.bksv.com/crq

See you Thursday night! Hope Nelson, C4fa