TheVistaPress.com Becomes Moonlight Stage Productions’ Official Media Sponsor

June 12, 2017

In May TheVistaPress.com  became the Moonlight Stage Productions media sponsor for the upcoming 2017-2018  season.

The inaugural production of the “Vista Summer Theatre Festival” in 1981, Oliver!  (Photo From Moonlight History)

As the years passed, the Moonlight’s has grown to be one of North County’s premier theatre venues.

The Moonlight Today

TheVistaPress.com would like to honor the continued support and dedication of the Moonlight Stage productions by asking theatre patrons to share their special moments at the Moonlight. Send us your stories and pictures and we will publish them. Each story or picture will be entered into a drawing for free tickets to an upcoming performance.  Simply email  to  info@thevistapress.com.

Some comments from the public regarding the Moonlight:

     “These productions are always outstanding,”  “I would put most shows in the ‘as good as Broadway’ category.”

     “We are unique. You see people dining on the patio or picnicking on the grass before the show.”

The winning ticket will be drawn before the beginning of each performance. Winners will be notified via email and name will be published here and on Facebook.

 

 

