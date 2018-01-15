Theives Caught On Camera Stealing Lawn Equipment

A landscape management company in Vista is warning the public after catching two thieves stealing a lawn mower and other equipment from an employee’s truck parked right outside there office last Friday.

“If you live or work in the Vista area, stay safe and vigilant,” Heaviland Landscape Management wrote in part on a Facebook post with cell phone video of the robbery attached.

The video shows a small dark grey truck pull up alongside an employee’s truck in front of the office at 2180 La Mirada Drive. Two men dressed in dark-colored jackets got out and scrambled to unload a lawn mower and a gas-powered leaf blower from the bed of the employee’s truck into their own.

The pair sped off eastbound on La Mirada Drive, but where they went next is unknown.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a police report was filed at the location last Friday, but did not provide any additional information.

Heaviland is also hoping the community can rally for its employee and donate to a GoFundMe page it set up to help him replace the stolen goods.

“This employee has two jobs and works incredibly hard,” the page reads. “He spends his weekdays working at Heaviland and works weekends doing lawn care for his own customers. He was rightfully very upset and disheartened when he learned that his equipment was stolen.”

According to the page, both pieces of stolen equipment were secured in the employee’s truckbed with chains.

Heaviland thinks the suspects used chain cutters to set the equipment free. One person has come forward claiming they can identify one of the suspects spotted in the video, according to the company.

A security camera at a nearby business gave deputies a good look at the license plate of the suspects’ truck and authorities are trying to track it down.

Heaviland said that it had nearly $100k worth of equipment stolen from its warehouse last year, and nearby Orion Construction said it suffered six-figure losses due to break-ins during the same period.

Reprinted From NBC 7 San Diego – Theives Caught On Camera Stealing Lawn Equipment