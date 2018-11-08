“The Year of Magical Thinking” At NC Rep

This coming Monday & Tuesday see Linda Purl in her tour-de-force performance in “The Year of Magical Thinking”

Starring Linda Purl: The Year of Magical Thinking – November 12 & 13, 2018 @ 7:30 pm

Based on Joan Didion’s National Book Award-winning memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking,” this show take you on a remarkable journey about loss and the ultimate triumph of the human spirit. Linda Purl – stage, movie and television veteran actress, stars in a one-woman tour-de-force performance. This play is a tribute to an extraordinary marriage and a love letter to Didion’s daughter. Ms. Purl is known for her roles on “Happy Days” as Ashley Pfister, “Matlock” (Charlene Matlock), “Robin’s Hoods” (Brett Robin), “The Office” (Barbara Fortnum) and most recently “Designated Survivor (Julia Rombauer).

Celebrate December!! Always… Patsy Cline

By Ted Swindley – Directed by Allegra Linonati –Additional material by Ellis Nassour

Musicwritten by various composers

December 12 – 30, 2018 … A dramatic musical theatrical experience, ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE has enjoyed great success all over the United States including a successful run off-Broadway. The show is based on a true story of Patsy’s friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, who continued a correspondence with Cline to the end of her life. The musical play includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy”, “I Fall to Pieces”, “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Treat yourself to the play that will leave you humming these memorable songs.

Buy Your Tickets TODAY!!!