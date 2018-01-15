“The Year Of Magical Thinking” North Coast Rep

LINDA PURL STARS IN “THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING” AT NORTH COAST REP

January 22 & 23, 2018 at 7:30 pm

Solana Beach, CA. Linda Purl – stage, movie and television veteran actress, stars in a one-woman tour-de- force performance: The Year of Magical Thinking at North Coast Repertory Theatre, directed by Jenny Sullivan. Based on Joan Didion’s National Book Award winning memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking” is a remarkable story of journey, loss and the ultimate triumph of the human spirit. This play is a tribute to an extraordinary marriage and a love letter to Didion’s daughter.

Linda Purl is known for her roles on “Happy Days” as Ashley Pfister, “Matlock” (Charlene Matlock), “Robin’s Hoods” (Brett Robin), “The Office” (Helene Beesly) and most recently “Designated Survivor (Julia Rombauer).

The Year of Magical Thinking is on stage January 22 & 23 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35 and $30 for Subscribers. To order tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org , or call (858)-481-1055. Students, Military & Educators – $3 off admission. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

JOAN DIDION (Author) a California native and graduate of Berkeley, is an American author and screenwriter best known for her novels and literary journalism. Her novels and essays explore the disintegration of American morals and cultural chaos, where the overriding theme is individual and social fragmentation. She has written extensively for such periodicals as Vogue, Life, Esquire, The Saturday Evening Post, The New York Times, and The New York Review of Books. Her novels include The Year of Magical Thinking, Blue Nights, Play It As It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer, Democracy, Slouching Toward Bethlehem and with her husband John Gregory Dunne, El Salvador. With Dunne she co-wrote the feature filmsUp Close and Personal and The Panic in Needle Park. She currently resides in NYC.

JENNY SULLIVAN (Director) Wiesenthal (Acorn Theatre NYC, The Wallis). The Dresser (Royal Manitoba Theatre). Geffen Playhouse: Nora and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss, and What I Wore. Laguna Playhouse: The Year of Magical Thinking (Linda Purl), Steel Magnolias. Falcon: The Mystery of Irma Vep, Tea at Five. Rubicon: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, Clarence Darrow, A Moon for the Misbegotten, Who’ s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. ETC (SB): I Am My Own Wife, Good People, Lion in Winter, Clean House. “Williamstown”: six seasons. Premiere of Jane Anderson’s The Baby Dance: Pasadena Playhouse, Williamstown, Long Wharf (CT Critics’ Directing Award), Lucille Lortel Theatre. Film: Access All Areas, The Next Best Thing. Jenny is most proud of the premiere of her play J for J starring the late great John Ritter.

LINDA PURL (Performer) Recurring on new series: The Oath with Sean Bean. Recurring TV: Homeland, True Blood, The Office. She has starred in over 45 made-for-TV movies; especially known for Charlene Matlock, Matlock and Ashley Pfister, Fonzie’s fiancée, Happy Days. Broadway: The Adventures of Tom Sawyer; Getting and Spending. Off-Broadway: The Baby Dance. Regional: Over 30 productions at such theatres as Long Wharf, The Old Globe, Mark Taper Forum, Cleveland Playhouse, Berkeley Rep, Williamstown Theatre Festival,Theatre Princesse Grace, Monaco; Imperial Theatre, Tokyo. Partial film: Bender, Mighty Joe Young, Leo and Loree. Born in Connecticut, Purl grew up in Japan, becoming the only foreigner to train at Toho Geino Academy. Her studies continued at Neighborhood Playhouse and Lee Strasberg Institute. She was Founding Director of the California International Theatre Festival. Purl tours with The Year of Magical Thinking and solo concerts. CD’s: Alone Together, Out of This World, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring

About the North Coast Repertory Theatre: North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 36th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors’ Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.