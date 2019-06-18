The Women’s Club of Vista GFWC Awards Honors 2019 Scholarship Recipients

Lisa De Jesus — Among the numerous philanthropic efforts The Women’s Club of Vista endeavors, annually awarding scholarships to Vista area high school graduates ranks as a favorite. At their monthly meeting held June 12th at Shadowridge Country Club, the 102 year old organization handed out over $12,000 to 14 deserving students. Major General Raymond Murray High School, North County Trade Tech High School, Guajome Park Academy, Rancho Buena Vista High School, Mission Vista High School and Vista High School all had students recognized by the Club.



The Women’s Club Luncheon was a packed house with Vista Mayor Judy Ritter and Vista City Councilman Joe Greene among many of the recipients family, friends, advisors and educational champions. Each student was offered the opportunity to speak to the attendees, some being introduced by their Counselors, Program Directors or school leadership. Recipient Keilani Ramirez of North County Trade Tech High School laughingly shared, “I never thought I’d be holding a very heavy nail gun in the 10th grade!”. However, she went on to say, “I will be the first in my family to graduate from high school. Winning this scholarship made my parents even more proud. I will continue my education at Palomar College in the fall and would like to one day be an Ultrasound Technician.” Guajome Park Academy’s Marcial De Santiago, an academic standout who, apparently, has an outstanding singing voice, thanked the crowd for her scholarship and added, “I plan on attending Palomar College in the fall” as well, “then transfer to CSU, either San Francisco or San Marcos. Or Colorado. Or Oregon.” Everyone got a chuckle from her ability to dream out loud about where she might continue her education. Rancho Buena Vista’s graduating senior, Joanna Aguilar Hernandez said she planned on attending San Diego State University to major in Chemistry. A few recipients went on to mention their acceptance at the University of California San Diego.



All in all, it was yet another successful scholarship award luncheon for The Vista Women’s Club. ​Since 2005, the Club has awarded $120,000 in scholarships.​ The Club supports Veterans, Women’s Resource Center, Elementary school libraries, and Pennies for Pines and Heifer International monthly with member donations. The Club contributed to building the ponds and stream project at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens using funds from recycling, funded a rose-covered gazebo, and has provided free nature field trips for school children.

Also at this meeting the club welcomed a new member and installed the 2019-2020 Board of Directors.

The Woman’s Club of Vista is affiliated with GFWC and CFWC, and is a member of Palomar District Women’s Clubs.

About the Woman’s Club of Vista.. was founded in 1916 and is celebrating 102 years of service to our community in 2018. Originally organized as the Woman’s Current Events Club, and adopting the motto, “Along the friendly way we journey together to achieve the best things for country life,” members organized and had control of the Vista Library until 1931. Members of The Woman’s Club were active in marking El Camino Real with guidepost bells and promoting Vista’s first Clean-Up Day. In 1927, after affiliating with the State and General Federation of Women’s Clubs, members voted to change the name of their group to The Woman’s Club of Vista.

Mission Statement CFWC– The GFWC California Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Their specific and primary purposes are to carry out charitable service programs, provide leadership opportunities, and enrich the lives of members through personal growth.