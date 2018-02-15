The Woman’s Club of Vista Partners with Kid’s College & Legoland

Fran Jensen— The Woman’s Club of Vista invites everyone to come to The Kid’s College LEGOLAND Community Day on March 4th in which tickets will be ONLY $30. LEGOLAND is recognizing this non-profit organization which enriches the lives and expands the horizons of school age children in quality classes and programs that are convenient, affordable, and taught by professionals. The Kid’s College is one of North County San Diego’s largest enrichment providers. Tickets for this discounted day only can be purchased at thekidscollege.org/community-day-information.

The Woman’s Club meets the second Wednesday of the month for a meeting and luncheon at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista. Everyone is welcome. For information, kdkyan@gmail.com or 919-847-2786.