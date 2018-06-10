The Willow Tree Center – Kids’ Art, Cooking and Gardening Camp

Kids’ Art, Cooking and Gardening Camp Encourages Play, Exploration and Learning at Palomar Universalist Unitarian Fellowship.

(Oceanside June, 2018) The Willow Tree Center is offering a week long, full day summer camp to give kids an adventurous, active and healthy opportunity to explore their creativity, meet new friends, discover interests and create memories that last a lifetime.

Campers will:

Whip up a delicious menu of garden-inspired culinary creations ! Our kid-chefs will assemble & enjoy fun recipes that incorporate fruits and veggies, including: garden sushi, taco salads, strawberry crepes and smoothies.

Cultivate a life-long connection to the food they prepare and eat.

Form friendships during artful games .

. Create and collaborate with arts and crafts.

Campers will leave our week long camp with new cooking and gardening skills, new friends, an appreciation for farm to table cuisine and an understanding of where their food comes from.

Ages: 6-12 – July 23-27 – 9:30 am to 3:00 pm

Palomar Universalist Unitarian Fellowship, 1600 Buena Vista Drive, Vista, CA 92081

For more information contact: Nancy Marks at info@willowtreecenter.org 760.458.0150

About the Willow Tree Center for Sustainable Living… The Willow Tree Center is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that was created to inform and educate community members on the benefits of living a self-empowered, healthy and sustainable lifestyle. We are a solution driven organization committed to moving people toward powerful and profound choices in an effort to stave off complacency around issues affecting our lives, our community and the world.

Willow Tree’s mission is to teach and model affordable methods for implementing healthy and sustainable living practices. Through classes, movie screenings and workshops we will inspire the North San Diego County community to participate in bringing forth a peaceful and enduring world that works for everyone – locally and globally.

Our Vision: The motivation to create the WTC is driven by a vision to nourish people mentally, spiritually, emotionally and physically. At the core of the vision is a gathering place where the community can learn the tools to live a holistic, sustainable, healthy and stress free lifestyle.