The Vista Historical Society Has New Mural

The Vista Historical Museum at Rancho Minerva.

Financed by the estate of Emily Sexsmith, well known artist Chuck Rouse designed and painted a mural of Rancho Minerva as it was in 1940. He was assisted in this endeavor by Mark Rouse and John Riisoe both of Rouse Sign and Graphics. The mural is located on the street side of the large building that houses our conference room and storage area and can be seen from the street looking through the trees.

Further information is available by phoning the museum office 760-630-0444.  Museum visiting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturdays of the month.  Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

