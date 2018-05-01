The Vista Garden Club Flower Show Plant Sale

​The Vista Garden Club invites you to TRIBUTE TO MOTHER NATURE

A National Garden Club Flower Show on Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm & Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

PLANT SALE Saturday, 12:00 – 5:00 pm & Sunday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Jim Porter Recreation Center – Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace, Vista

Free and Open to the Public​​​