The Vista Garden Club Flower Show Plant Sale

The Vista Garden Club invites you to TRIBUTE TO MOTHER NATURE 

A National Garden Club Flower Show on Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm  & Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

PLANT SALE Saturday, 12:00 – 5:00 pm  & Sunday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Jim Porter Recreation Center – Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace, Vista

Free and Open to the Public​​

Vista Garden Club has 100 members and is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. and Pacific Region, and is a Charter member of Palomar District and California Garden Clubs,Inc. 

For more information about the Garden Club, please visit www.vistagardenclub.org

