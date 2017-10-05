The Vista Elks Lodge #1968 Blood Drive Sunday

For victims in Las Vegas a Blood Drive at The Vista Lodge #1968.

The Vista Elks Lodge will be hosting a Blood Drive with the San Diego Blood Bank for the benefit of those victims of the Las Vegas Tragedy who need blood, during our Sunday Morning Breakfast on Sunday, October 15th 2017 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. for every donor will receive Big James’ word famous pancake breakfast. So come on down let’s show San Diego what the BPOE is all about!

For More Information please call 760-724-1968

Elks Club located at 1947 E Vista Way, Vista.