NORWEGIAN FISH CLUB ODIN
Chartered in 1992, the Norwegian Fish Club Odin serves as a forum for persons who are born in Norway or of Norwegian ancestry or who simply have interest in Norway, its language, culture, and/or history. Our gatherings combine cultural, linguistic, and fine culinary ingredients with a dash of Norse Mythology. Members enjoy a good Norwegian fish dinner, an opportunity to speak or hear Norwegian, drink fine Aquavit, and hear a good joke or two. officers and various members dress in Viking attire. That’s right; we have FUN!!!
SONS OF NORWAY – NORGE LODGE
The Sons of Norway was organized as a fraternal benefit society by 18 Norwegian immigrants in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 16, 1895. The society offers cultural events and facilities, and general good works. Whether you’re interested in Norwegian history, scenery, language or cuisine, Sons of Norway has a variety of resources to help you enjoy it all to the fullest.
DAUGHTERS OF NORWAY- HULDA GARBORG LODGE
Daughters of Norway was founded in 1908, with the mission and purpose of the Daughters of Norway offers women a place to share their Scandinavian heritage. As members learn about Nordic traditions and contribute to the local communities. Members explore Scandinavian culture and history in a variety of programs, and workshops on traditional Scandinavian heritage, arts, and culture. The Daughters of Norway sisterhood in more than 1,600 members strong.
The producers of the festival share a commitment to preserve and promote Norwegian, and Norwegian-American cultural and heritage. To conserve and celebrate our Norse history and heritage with living history and cultural activities. To support and contribute to our community. To bring a truly unique cultural and entertainment festival experience to Vista, California.
Sons Of Norway – Norge Lodge #6-060, Norwegian Fish Club Odin, Norway Hall Foundation, a Nonprofit California Corporation 501 (C) (3) and Daughters of Norway – Hulda Garborg Lodge #49
