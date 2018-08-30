Our festival had rather modest beginnings. When the Sons of Norway Norge lodge, DON Hulda Lodge would gather at Norway Hall for Fall Festival. The gatherings were small. A few dozen members, friends, and families. We would picnic under the trees. Food prepared on the grill, or cooked up in our kitchen by our authentic Norwegian Chef. Entertainment and cultural programs were presented by members and special guests. Word spread, and numbers grew. Soon, improvements to the property were made to accommodate increased interest our activities. It became apparent that our Fall event had grown beyond an invitation only affair. We sent out the call for vendors and entertainers to join us, and the Vista Viking Festival was born. Now, thousands flock to the festival marketplace, living history village, and Heritage Hall. Thanks to all those visitors, we are able to consistently maintain, and improve our grounds. Through out t the year, our festival team hone our Nordic skills, and prepare presentations of Norwegian and Scandinavian culture. All to make the Vista Viking Festival a singularly unique destination.