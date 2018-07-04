The Unknown Eater- Mariscos Las Palmas

Alex Hughes — July 2018 …..A nice, partly cloudy Sunday was a great day to travel about. It was Father’s Day which I had forgotten about when I entered into Mariscos Las Palmas.

I pass by it almost every day when I head over to Cal State San Marcos. I knew that it focused on seafood and was more of a formal dining setting. This was a change from the usual fast food joints I go to. The parking lot of this particular shopping center was surrounded by palm trees and gave a very beachy atmosphere, in addition, to the blue hues of the rooftops. All it needed was some pink paint and we would have vaporwave aesthetics! The front of the restaurant looked like the other storefronts except Mariscos Las Palmas had hand drawn pictures of smiling shrimp and their name on the windows.

I took some photos up front and headed inside. It was a packed house with most of the tables filled with families gathered around. I waited a bit at the door not knowing if I was to be seated or if I had to go up front. I ended up walking to the counter confused. As I waited for the cashier, I saw the decorations in the room. There were many pictures of tropical landscapes and even a guitar on the wall. Next to me was a cabinet filled with keepsakes and many frog sculptures. The room was overall very orange.

I took a look at the menu and knew I wanted to try their seafood. It seems that seafood is at a higher price than normal meats such as pork and chicken. I decided on a chicken and shrimp plate with rice and beans. I waited on a bench in the corner for about 10 minutes when I received my order.

Because of my earlier confusion

, I did not have the chance to eat inside. I took my plate of food to Wildwood Park. It was a great to just enjoy the atmosphere as there were families around and cars passing by. I took a look at the sky and then my huge plate of food! The first thing I dipped into was the main components of chicken and shrimp. I realized that this reminded me of Italian food! I could imagine this going on a plate of pasta. The chicken was well seasoned and the shrimp snapped. You could taste the tomatos and the melted cheese. It was very thick and filling. Off to the corner were shredded lettuce and fresh pico de gallo which balanced these heavier flavors out. Refried beans were super creamy and went well with my favorite chewy tortillas.

I suggest coming over to Mariscos Las Palmas and giving a try of their seafood. We may not be in Oceanside, but I almost feel close to the ocean when I take a bite out of this plate.

Mariscos Las Palmas, 777 East Vista Way