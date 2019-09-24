The Three Muskeeteers At North Coast Rep Theatre School

Romance, Intrigue, and Action in Epic Adventure…The Three Muskeeters, October 10-13

Solana Beach, CA. The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the swashbuckling epic adventure The Three Musketeers as its next student production. To fulfill his dream of becoming a Musketeer, young d’Artagnan heads for Paris and into a world of romance, intrigue, and action. There, he joins with Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, vowing to stand “all for one and one for all” in their war against the Cardinal. Max Bush’s dramatization brings to the stage all the excitement and derring-do of this classic story as Alexandre Dumas originally penned it in 1844. Heroism, treachery, close escapes and the pursuit of honor that is fun for all ages.

Director, Benjamin Cole, is thrilled to guide his troop of courageous student actors. “You’ll see some outrageous sword play, and compelling word play between the actors,” Cole reports. “What I love best about this adaptation is its constant energy and twisting complications for all the characters. Everyone has to keep on their toes as they lunge forward from scene to scene.” The show runs a short dash of 70 minutes with no intermission, and promises to excite audiences throughout.

Cole is a member of the Society of American Fight Directors or S.A.F.D. The organization is an internationally recognized non-profit dedicated to promoting safety and fostering excellence in the art of stage combat. The skills taught in our fight choreography are based on historically accurate techniques, but adapted to keep actors safe and looking cool while telling stories of theatrical violence on stage. Cole boasts, “I’m so proud of our student’s commitment to safety while performing all the fight moments. They have been able to do some very impressive routines while maintaining these electrifying characters.”

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and five student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Morgan Aiello, Encinitas; Victoria Baltzer, San Diego; Dominic Barrett, Encinitas; Michelle DiFrancesco, Rancho Santa Fe; Sephra French, Encinitas; Delaney How, Solana Beach; Jake Howze, Encinitas; Sophia Kahn, Rancho Santa Fe; Jackson Kampf, Carmel Valley; Kaelen Lambert, Encinitas; Ella Lombardi, Rancho Santa Fe; Eliana Mottla, Encinitas; Grace Pierce, Encinitas; Kaylin Poblete, San Diego; Caroline Salel, Solana Beach; Aydin Sencan, Carmel Valley; Arianna Trette, Solana Beach; Rachel Weir, Encinitas).

Performances are October 10th-13th with show times at 6:00pm Thursday, Friday, & Saturday and 2:00pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $16.00 for adults and $12.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Call (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.