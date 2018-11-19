The Ten Tenors Brings the Holiday Spirt to Escondido with a Special Holiday Show!

Escondido, CA. – November 15, 2018 – Australian music sensation, The Ten Tenors are returning to the California

Center for the Arts, Escondido for a special holiday show, Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays on Friday, November

30, 2018 starting at 7:30pm.

It’s “the most wonderful time of the year” and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with international

singing sensation The Ten Tenors.

Home for the Holidays is a magical experience for the whole family that will dazzle, delight, and captivate audiences.

Join these Australia’s rock stars as they amaze and enthrall with their unique selection of traditional and contemporary

favorites.

With soaring versions of Joy to the World, Sleigh Ride, White Christmas, and many more, Home for the Holidays is

the perfect way to celebrate the spirit of the season.

Home for the Holidays song list includes:

 Adeste Fideles

 All I Want for Christmas Is You

 Amazing Grace

 Ave Maria

 Bohemian Rhapsody

 Diva Medley

 Feliz Navidad

 Happy Xmas (War is Over)

 Here’s to the Heroes

 I Still Call Australia Home

 Jersey Boys Medley

 Joy to the World

 Last Christmas

 Little Drummer Boy

 Nessun Dorma

 Never Tear Us Apart

 Holy Night

 Sleigh Ride

 The Boxer

 The Christmas Song

 Thousand Candles

 Veni Veni Emmanuel

 Waltzing Matilda

 Winter Wonderland

**Repertoire is not in order of performance and is subject to change.

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca

92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Tickets: $35-$70. Get more information about the show here: http://artcenter.org/event/ten-tenors-home-holidays/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts,

Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center's unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and

dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an

extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the "Best

Limited Engagement" in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego's Readers Poll for

"Best Live Music Venue" and the Top Five for "Best Place to Get Married." In 2016, the Center was named

"Organization of the Year" by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen

cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received

$25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor

concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253.

Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information,

visit artcenter.org .

###