The Taste of San Marcos Returns to North City!

San Marcos, CA– On Saturday, September 14th, 1 PM – 4 PM. – 250 North City Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Hosted in the hippest area of San Marcos, North City

View a Map Information:Saturday, September 14, 2019

1 pm – 4 pm Contact Information:Melanie Jamil 760-744-1270 Send an Email Fees/Admission: Ticket Sales – In Advance

$35.00 Best Bites, Unlimited San Marcos Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Samplings – all by acclaimed San Marcos

Upgraded Experience

$50.00 Best Bites, Unlimited San Marcos Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Samplings, plus your experience will include The CADO, the world’s first Avocado pop-up museum celebrating California’s favorite fruit. You’re invited to feel the avocado-skinned walls and find the ripe spot, get schooled on the growing process by Jason Mraz (via cassette tape), meet the Hass Mother Tree of California, pause at The Pit Stop and enjoy the best avocado culture. Each special ticket also includes The CADO signature tote bag, too!

Join us for Best Bites & Unlimited Sips from the growing culinary and beverage scene in San Marcos!

Enjoy walking from booth-to-booth for an array of delectable eats

and UNLIMITED sips of amazing craft brew, cider & wine

– all by local & independent acclaimed wineries and breweries.

Here’s a sneak peek of a few favorite hometown heroes

that will be serving up the snacks and suds:

The List is Still Growing… TICKETS ON SALE NOW:

https://tasteofsanmarcos2019.brownpapertickets.com/

RESTAURANT LIST

Cocina del Charro – Copa Vida Cafe – Decoy Dockside – Everbowl

Fresh Healthy Cafe – FroYo Love- Hebe Kombucha – It’s Tabu Sushi

New Wave Soda – Noodles and Company – Old Cal Coffee House & Eatery

Pick Up Stix – Philly Frank’s Steaks – Prep Kitchen San Marcos

Station Pizza – The Bellows – The Original Mr. Taco – Umami Japanese

Urge Gastropub & Common House – + MORE to be announced!

BREW, CIDER, WINE LIST

Dos Desperados Brewery – Double Peak Brewing Co. – Hidden Hive Meadery

LaFleur’s Winery – Mason Ale Works – Newtopia Cyder Raging Cider & Mead Rip Current Brewing – Stave & Nail Brewing Co. The Lost Abbey/Port Brewing – Twin Oaks Valley Winery – Wild Barrel Brewing

ITEMS TO BRING – Do not forget your UNEXPIRED & VALID photo ID!! It’s the state law, and the responsibility falls on us to ensure you have one to enter the event and/or partake in the Brew, Cider & Wine!

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION

Parking is FREE & convenient in the parking structure located directly next to the event on Campus Way. If you plan on enjoying the Sips, please plan accordingly and consider your options, be it Uber/Lift or using the the Cal State San Marcos SPRINTER station, located only 0.4 mi walking distance away!

CONTACT US

Please contact us directly with any additional questions about the

Taste of San Marcos event. 760-744-1270 / melanie@sanmarcoschamber.com