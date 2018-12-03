The Syncopated Ladies “Tap” Their Way To Escondido!

Escondido, Ca. – December 2018 – Viral tap sensation, Syncopated Ladies are “tapping their way” to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Sunday, December 9, 2018 starting at 7:30 pm.

The Syncopated Ladies, bring their fierce footwork and female force to the Center’s stage.

This female tap dance group from Los Angeles was created by tap dancer and choreographer Chloe Arnold.

They are most known for their viral video tribute to Prince and their cover of Beyonce’s Formation and also have been featured on So You Think You Can Dance and ABC’s Good Morning America.

The Syncopated Ladies will not be alone as they are bringing Sole Talk Youth Company to open up the show!

#NoFilter: Sole Talk is a Los Angeles based youth tap company founded by Maud and Chloe Arnold of Syncopated Ladies.

Sole Talk’s mission is to cultivate, train, and empower young tap dancers on and off the dance floor in a diverse and positive environment.

The group has a focus on self-esteem building, entrepreneurship skills, networking opportunities, and community service.

Sole Talk is helping the next generation of thoughtful, intelligent, artistic, creative, free-thinking leaders flourish in a supported community.

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Tickets: $35-$70. Get more information about the show here: http://artcenter.org/event/syncopated-ladies-special-guest-sole-talk-youth/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP[Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

