The Sunshine Boys at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Laughter and tears fill the bill at North Coast Repertory Theatre shines the light on the Sunshine Boys a Neil Simon Classic. Performances Beginning Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Running Through Sunday, November 17, 2019. Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss

Solana Beach, CA – THE SUNSHINE BOYS deftly showcases the late Neil Simon’s brilliant ear for sidesplitting dialogue and his sharp eye for physical comedy. Yet beneath the raucous laughter are two vulnerable people struggling to make sense of their lives. North Coast Repertory Theatre has earned numerous accolades by critics and audiences alike for capturing the nuances of Simon’s memorable characters who wrestle with love, loss, work, family and aging. Simon’s plays historically sell out rapidly, so early ticket buying is highly recommended.

Jeffrey B. Moss directs Bryan Banville*, Portia Gregory, Phillip Korth, Samantha Roper, James Sutorius*, John Tessmer, and Lenny Wolpe*, in THE SUNSHINE BOYS. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Aaron Rumley (Sound), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Wigs). Danielle Stephens* is the Stage Manager.

THE SUNSHINE BOYS previews begin Wednesday, October 23. Opening Night on Saturday, October 26, at 8pm. A new Preview Matinee has been added on Friday, October 25, at 2pm.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Tickets: Previews – $46, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees – $52; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $57; Sun Night – $49. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on November 13, at 2pm – $52. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators – $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.