The Story of El Corazon On KCOT

KOCT Program Premiers August 23rd The Story of El Corazon

“The Story of El Corazon” is a new KOCT program that will begin airing on KOCT and KOCT.ORG in August. The program was written by Oceanside historian John Daly and underwritten by Moody’s El Corazon Recycling in cooperation with KOCT. The 8-minute program was edited by Toby Maysey and KOCT’s Lead Editor Miguel Blanco.

The program will premiere at a special showing sponsored by Friends of El Corazon at the KOCT studios.

KOCT Studio at 3083 Industry Street, Suite 101, Oceanside

Thursday, August 23 at 6:00 PM

Enjoy a social gathering with champagne and light refreshments

The event is free for members or $5 for the general public

No RSVP or advance tickets

John tells the story from the days when this vast stretch of property in the heart of the city was not a Spanish or Mexican land grant, but a patent presented to those who applied for them. We also hear about owner who developed one of the largest lemon groves in the nation on the property. Those owners were Harry and Sophie Cubbison. Included in this program is a video segment about Mrs. Cubbison that was provided by the Sugar Foods Corporation, who now market the well-known Mrs. Cubbison stuffing.

John provided never-before-seen footage of the area when it was a glass sand plant—He illustrates his talk with historical photos from the 20’s thru the 70’s. In addition, KOCT provided footage which documents the changes after the land was given to the City of Oceanside.

KOCT is available to viewers throughout San Diego County on AT&T’s U-Verse service (Channel 99), as well as to viewers in Oceanside on Cox Communications channels

18 & 19. Also, watch this program and others online at KOCT.org.