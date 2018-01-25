Pat Murphy…The State of Vista…This annual event always attracts the movers and shakers in Vista. These are the folks that are leading the innovative growth and directing the challenging responses to our changing society. Mayors Jim Desmond from San Marcos, Matt Hall from Carlsbad and Jerry Kern from Oceanside were at the event to support Mayor Judy Ritter who was introduced by Chamber of Commerce CEO, Bret Schanzenbach, as the Keynote speaker for this Vista State of the Community Luncheon hosted by the Vista Chamber of Commerce.

I had planned to be on hand for the entire program but an urgent personal situation demanded my presence elsewhere. Therefore, some of my report was obtained from numerous sources that were there the entire time. This is my disclaimer and also my excuse to my editor for leaving the function early.

The turn-out for this event was, as in past years, well attended. The entire City council and the City Manager, Patrick Johnson was present. Councilmember John Aguilera was introduced as the Deputy Mayor while the event program listed Council member John Franklin as the Deputy Mayor. Franklin has served as Deputy Mayor for a period of time last year. Council members Amanda Rigby and Joe Green were the other City Council members that attended the $60 a plate luncheon.

School Board Trustees Carol Herrera and Ciprano Vargas represented the School Board, while Julie Nygaard and Jim Dagostino were announced as representing the Tri-City Medical Center Board of Directors, but no one saw Dagostino. Fire Chief Jeff Hahn and Sheriff Captain Chuck Cinnamo represented Vista’s first responders. The new VSUD Superintendent, Dr. Linda Kimball, stood and acknowledged applause and cheering as she was introduced.

Unfortunately, none of our elected officials outside the City of Vista were able to attend but they all sent representatives. Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates was represented by Chris Marsh, State Assembly member Rocky Chávez was represented by Sophia Hernandez, and County Supervisor Bill Horn was represented by Candice Dee.

The big corporate sponsors for the State of the Community luncheon were Tri-City Medical and Datron World Communications. Other corporate sponsors included SDG&E, EDCO, VID, CSUSM, Dr. Bronners, the Vista Community Clinic and the Union Tribune.

The attendees were given a very positive outlook for 2018 from Mayor Ritter. One comment I heard was that Mayor Ritter gave a pep talk to the City. A low unemployment rate, the downtown growth, the incoming Honda Dealership, our excellent Fire and Sheriff Departments, were all highlights that most of the people I talked with remembered.

Amber Ter-Vrugt from Scripps Health Care and the Chairperson for the Vista Chamber of Commerce spoke about the Chambers current status and activities. Always a great speaker, I was assured that she gave well-presented information to the audience about the Chamber’s activities.

According to my very valuable sources, Borre Winckel, the CEO of BIA San Diego gave a very factual but somber overview of the housing situation in the area. Winckel stated that Millennials, the financial producers, are being squeezed out of the State due to lack of affordable housing. He told listeners that the solution is to take underutilized strip malls and replace them with affordable residential structures. Hey, didn’t that just happen in Breeze Hill?

Several of my sources mentioned that while they didn’t learn much that was new, they felt that the networking value of this event was by far the best networking venue in Vista. They praised the Chamber for holding this event every year.