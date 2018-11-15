The Star Theatre Helps to “Feed” The Community with Food and Laughter

On “Little Shop of Horrors” Opening Night

Suze Diaz — High-spirited energy was in full force this past Friday night at The Historic Star Theatre in Oceanside. Celebrating the Star Theatre Coast Kids’ presentation of “Little Shop of Horrors”, the venue was alive and kicking with patrons enjoying the many delights of what has certainly become fabulous essentials to a wonderful opening night. Along with complimentary refreshments of tasty sub sandwich slices from Port of Subs Oceanside and delicious hot coffee from McDonald’s of Oceanside Plaza Drive, beautiful cello music was provided by Mark Sanders, who is one half of the delightful duo “Gregorio and the Mello Cello”. A colorful themed photo op area awaited patrons as well as the Opportunity Drawing table filled with fantastic prizes to be won.

Photos by Suze Diaz

The Star Theatre, in partnership with the San Diego Theatre Connection, is committed to creating community awareness and promoting local charities through theater. This particular production is raising support for the North County Food Bank by accepting donations of non-perishable food items with Special Events Supervisor Chad Deal and volunteer Brooke Benedix on hand to greet patrons and answer any questions that could arise. A fun fact was discovered that Brooke Benedix also performed in a production of “Little Shop of Horrors” many years ago! The Star Theatre also continues their support for The Salvation Army Oceanside’s Angel Tree Program by accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for their 2018 Toy Drive. Both programs offer wonderful ways for patrons to assist these community-focused organizations help those in need. It certainly brings an additional atmosphere of warmth and compassion that is truly uplifting this time of the year!

“Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror comedy rock musical originally based on the 1960 black comedy film “The Little Shop of Horrors” from the book written by Charles B. Griffith. With music from Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, the show first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982 and made into a major film in 1986 starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Green, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin and Levi Stubbs. The unusual story unfolds about a nerdy florist shop worker who owns a not-so-ordinary plant that has a preference for human flesh and blood and the crazy antics that arise!

The talent and quality of professionalism increase with each production that Star Theater Coast Kids present. The cast of 30+ young performers produces at an outstanding level from the opening number, “Little Shop of Horrors”, to the finale of “Don’t Feed The Plants”. The unique set is extraordinarily cool; with its brilliant execution in design and function of stage movement.

Izaiah Rhinehart impressively shines as the sweet, insecure and nerdy “Seymour Krelborn”. Rhinehart’s remarkable physical comedic timing brings memories of beloved veteran entertainer, Dick Van Dyke. His musical number “Please Grow For Me” with the plant named “Audrey II” is the beginning of many “magical” scenes. Jillian Strattman is amazing as “Audrey”, the delightfully kind, beautiful dreamer who works with Seymour and is the object of Seymour’s affections as well as the inspiration for the plant’s name. When she dreamily sings of her wish in “Someplace That’s Green” about a simple life with Seymour, the audience can’t help but root for her to get that deserved chance. Rhinehart’s and Strattman’s duet in “Suddenly Seymour” is touchingly heartfelt. Matthew Goates is ideal as the cantankerous and stingy Mr. Mushnik. Although Mushnik has moments where his treatment of Seymour is less than stellar, Goates’ duet with Rhinehart’s “Seymour” in “Mushnik and Sons” is superb. Jacob Morilak portrayal as Audrey’s sadistic and abusive boyfriend, Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., is remarkable. His introduction in the musical number “Dentist!” is hilarious yet what happens to him in “Now (It’s Just The Gas)” and after can be a topic for interesting debates. The surprise of the evening is Sade Frame who is absolutely sensational as “Audrey II”. The audience will be awed by the vocal performance on her musical numbers.

Come join the fun and attend one or all of the remaining dates for this fantastically funny production and bring a donation if you like! For tickets, visit www.startheatrecom.com or call 760-721-9983.

Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 2:00 PM

For more information on future shows, youth performances and other exciting opportunities, please visit https://www.startheatreco.com; follow Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/startheatreco/ or Instagram @thestartheatre

For details on volunteering or donations for North County Food Bank, please visit NorthCountyFoodBan.org; follow Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthCountyFoodBank/ or Instagram @northcountyfoodbank

If you would like to participate in or donate to The Salvation Army Oceanside’s Angel Tree Program, please contact Captain Brenda Orr at brenda.orr@usw.salvationarmy.org or call 760-631-8212.