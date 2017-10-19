THE SECRET GARDEN At New Village Arts

This enchanting classic of children’s literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. Orphaned in India, 11 year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers”, spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden’s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. The Secret Garden will be directed by award-winning director Rosina Reynolds, with Music Direction by NVA veteran Tony Houck. Winner of Three Tony Awards! “Elegant, entrancing… The best American musical of the Broadway season.” -Time “A splendid, intelligent musical… It’s all you can hope for in children’s theatre. But the best surprise is that this show is the most adult new musical of the season.” – USA Today “A many splendored children’s fable that neither cloys nor loses grip on its unique spell.” – Newsday “Revels in theatrical imagination [and] achieves the irresistible appeal that moves audiences to standing ovations.” – Christian Science Monitor Pay-What-You-Can Previews begin November 3

Friday, November 3 @ 8 PM Saturday, November 4 @ 8 PM Sunday, November 5 @ 2 PM Thursday, November 9 @ 8 PM NVA is committed to making theatre accessible for everyone. As with all MainStage shows, the preview performances are lower cost or Pay-What-You-Can! You can guarantee reserved seats for $25 by clicking the links above, or show up one hour before curtain time and “Pay-What-You-Can” for any remaining seats ($10 recommended minimum; seating very limited). OPENING NIGHT + RECEPTION WITH THE CAST & CREW: Friday, November 10 @ 8 PM