THE SECRET GARDEN At New Village Arts

CARLSBAD, CA. October 2017 – New Village Arts Theatre is proud to announce its winter production of the Tony Award-Winning musical, THE SECRET GARDEN, directed by the award-winning Rosina Reynolds.
THE SECRET GARDEN is adapted from the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett, with script and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Marsha Norman, and music by Grammy Award-winner Lucy Simon. The play is set in the early twentieth century, and follows Mary Lennox, a young English girl who is orphaned at ten years old. She is sent to live with unknown relatives in Yorkshire, where her personality blossoms as she helps a young gardener bring life to a disheveled and forgotten garden. As the garden grows, her adoptive family learns to overcome their own grief as well, as the ghosts of the past make way for the promise of tomorrow.
|
This enchanting classic of children’s literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. Orphaned in India, 11 year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers”, spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden’s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.
The Secret Garden will be directed by award-winning director Rosina Reynolds, with Music Direction by NVA veteran Tony Houck.
Winner of Three Tony Awards!
“Elegant, entrancing… The best American musical of the Broadway season.”
-Time
“A splendid, intelligent musical… It’s all you can hope for in children’s theatre. But the best surprise is that this show is the most adult new musical of the season.”
– USA Today
“A many splendored children’s fable that neither cloys nor loses grip on its unique spell.”
– Newsday
“Revels in theatrical imagination [and] achieves the irresistible appeal that moves audiences to standing ovations.”
– Christian Science Monitor
Pay-What-You-Can Previews begin November 3
NVA is committed to making theatre accessible for everyone. As with all MainStage shows, the preview performances are lower cost or Pay-What-You-Can! You can guarantee reserved seats for $25 by clicking the links above, or show up one hour before curtain time and “Pay-What-You-Can” for any remaining seats ($10 recommended minimum; seating very limited).
OPENING NIGHT + RECEPTION WITH THE CAST & CREW:
|
|
|
|
|
The John Welsh Band Featuring Todo Mundo Acoustic
Tickets only $25!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Village Arts | 760.433.3245 | Email | newvillagearts.org