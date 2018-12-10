MON // DEC 31 // 8:00 PM // $37.50-$48.50
On December 31st, Chicago’s legendary comedy theater returns to California Center for the Arts, Escondido at 8pm with “The Second City: Improv All-Stars,” an irresistible hour of improvised comedy. The masters of the form will astound you with their talent, skill and wit– all without the aid of scripts or sets. Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating 55 years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and has launched the careers of legends like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more.
New Years Eve show. This show is for audiences 16 years of age and up.
Premium Fan Reception Pass (After Show) also available for an additional $30 per ticket. There will be a bar available for refreshments and talent will be in the lobby for autographs and photos. (Does not include performance.) Limited availability.