The Rugged Sand Cliffs of Point Loma



Alex Hughes –It was a typical summer day in Southern California with overcast skies for most of the morning with sunshine in the afternoon. I had the chance to go with my sister to Point Loma and see the Cabrillo National Monument which was one of the biggest tourist sights in San Diego. I had always heard of it but had not seen it before. It was also cool to spend the day with my sister because she tended to be busy with work throughout the week.

We drove down the freeway and entered an area I was not familiar with San Diego. For the last year, I had travelled throughout the City of San Diego seeing various neighborhoods. However, I did not have the chance to see Point Loma. It seemed there was a nice walkable community area with small businesses. We continued up a hill that got higher and higher until both sides became sheer drops towards the water. There was a bumper to bumper line that waited while each person received their tickets.

The parking spaces were a great place to get a view of the city in the distance. You could see the airport along with the harbor. Mexico, I believe, was in the background; another place that I had never been to. The immediate area beyond the parking was reserved for a gift shop, a historical look into the Spanish exploration of the area and the statue of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo. There was also a lighthouse which actually looked like an old school house. There was a neat set of stairs that went up like a curly fry and nice hardwood floors.

Another popular destination at this park is the Point Loma Tide Pools which allow you to walk around the sheer cliffs and explore the “canyons”. It was amazing to see how high up you could get and where you could attempt to take pictures. I made sure to play it safe as the waves were really strong. At some points, you could look down and see large gaps in the sand which could become problematic if the wrong step was taken. What really fascinated me was just how high up this large mound of dirt was! Depending on the angle of the photograph, you could make yourself appear as if you went to the Grand Canyon. The perspective was completely changed! I had to debate whether or not to make these photos seem as if I had went.

I enjoyed the rest of the day by going to Mt. Soledad which was another great view from the La Jolla area. I also learned a bit of history by taking a look at some of the names of the veterans. Well, two destinations I can check off my list.