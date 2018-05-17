The Roustabouts Theatre Presents : “Romeo, Romeo & Julet”

San Diego, CA – The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents the world premiere of ROMEO, ROMEO & JULIET written by co-founder Ruff Yeager at the MOXIE Theatre from June 14 through July 8, 2018. Starring Brian Mackey, Michelle Marie Trester & Michael Silberblatt and co-directed by Phil Johnson & Kim Strassburger.

A Tangled Triangle Of Lovers!

What happens when Shakespeare’s iconic, star-crossed lovers get a third wheel? A tangled triangle of unrequited love! In this fun and fizzy romantic comedy, a rehearsal room becomes a hilarious hothouse for palpable passion, witty repartee, and comedic conflict as the Bard’s glorious language inspires the hopeless romantic in us all.

Phil Johnson & Kim Strassburger co-directs: Brian Mackey, Michelle Marie Trester & Michael Silberblatt. The staff includes Ruff Yeager (Sound), Curtis Mueller (lights), Jordyn Smiley (costumes), Bonnie Durben (scenic & props), Charmaine Reed (stage manager).

This production is made possible by the generosity of Alan Campbell. For more information on the play, visit www.theroustabouts.org

FACT SHEET

WHAT: The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents ROMEO, ROMEO & JULIET

Co-directed by Phil Johnson and Kim Strassburger

WHERE: MOXIE Theatre at 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Ste. N, San Diego, CA 92115

PERFORMANCE DATES: June 14 – July 8, 2018 Previews: June 14 through June 21 at 8pm Opening June 22 at 8pm

Closing July 8, 2018

PRICE: $38 – TICKETS: Call 619-728-7820 or online theroustabouts.org