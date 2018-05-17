The Roustabouts Theatre Presents : “Romeo, Romeo & Julet”

San Diego, CA – The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents the world premiere of ROMEO, ROMEO & JULIET written by co-founder Ruff Yeager at the MOXIE Theatre from June 14 through July 8, 2018. Starring Brian Mackey, Michelle Marie Trester & Michael Silberblatt and co-directed by Phil Johnson & Kim Strassburger.
A Tangled Triangle Of Lovers!
What happens when Shakespeare’s iconic, star-crossed lovers get a third wheel? A tangled triangle of unrequited love! In this fun and fizzy romantic comedy, a rehearsal room becomes a hilarious hothouse for palpable passion, witty repartee, and comedic conflict as the Bard’s glorious language inspires the hopeless romantic in us all.
Phil Johnson & Kim Strassburger co-directs: Brian Mackey, Michelle Marie Trester & Michael Silberblatt. The staff includes Ruff Yeager (Sound), Curtis Mueller (lights), Jordyn Smiley (costumes), Bonnie Durben (scenic & props), Charmaine Reed (stage manager).
This production is made possible by the generosity of Alan Campbell. For more information on the play, visit www.theroustabouts.org
FACT SHEET
WHAT: The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents ROMEO, ROMEO & JULIET
Co-directed by Phil Johnson and Kim Strassburger
WHERE: MOXIE Theatre at 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Ste. N, San Diego, CA 92115
PERFORMANCE DATES: June 14 – July 8, 2018 Previews: June 14 through June 21 at 8pm Opening June 22 at 8pm
Closing July 8, 2018
PRICE: $38 – TICKETS: Call 619-728-7820 or online theroustabouts.org
THE ROUSTABOUTS THEATRE CO….The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is a San Diego theatre company dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences in Southern California by producing fresh visions of classics, well-known contemporary plays and new works, bringing together notable local actors, directors and playwrights. A company of writers (Ruff Yeager, Will Cooper and Phil Johnson), we celebrate the artist and the creative impulse by drawing from the rich, diverse talents of actors, directors, designers, and playwrights who live in our region. The best plays for our audiences, matched up with the best local artists. We believe the new works we produce will have an important impact, give our audiences something to take home into their own lives, and deserve a prominent place on the American stage. All three founders bring passion, excitement and dedication to making great theatre and sharing with the young and old residents of So. Cal and beyond. That is our mission. This last year, TRTC’s first, the company was awarded San Diego Magazine’s Best New Theatre Award.