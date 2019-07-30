The Private Impressionist Edgar Degas Goes Public At CCAE!

Suze Diaz — One hundred and eighty-five years ago this month, an artist known as one of the founding fathers of The Impressionist Movement was born. Edgar Degas was a French artist thought to be one of the great Impressionists of the 1800s. Impressionism is a style of art created by a group of young artists who wanted to rebel against the established art scene and introduce something new. Their concepts of capturing scenes from the realities of daily life lend to the name the critics called their work as “impressions of reality”. Thick, messy visual brushstrokes emphasizing movement, unusual visual angles coupled with the effects of natural light (observed by painting outdoors) were characteristics of this new form of art.

Photos by Suze Diaz

Although accomplished in works of different mediums including drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpture and photography, Degas had remained elusive. Though an exclusive partnership between California Center for the Arts Escondido and the generosity of private collector, Robert Flynn Johnson (Curator Emeritus of the Achenbach Foundation for Graphic Arts at the Fine Arts Museums in San Francisco), this special exhibit will feature over 100 pieces by Edgar Degas and his circle of notable artistic friends including Mary Cassatt, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Edweard Muybridge, Camille Pissaro, Henri de Toulousse-Lautrec. Drawings and paintings that have not been exhibited together for the public will showcase an inside glimpse into experimental innovations of Degas’ work as well as the intelligent and complex personalities of the artists. Vintage gelatin silver photos of homes where Degas lived in New Orleans; photos of Degas learning the art of archery while relaxing in the company of friends from the pressures of the Parisian art world; handwritten letters by Degas to other artists of his preoccupation with photography; sensitive drawings in black crayon on delicate woven papers; works of awe that has been compared to Leonardo Da Vinci and a rare look at a 1857 self-portrait (which is the only self-portrait to leave Degas’ studio) are but a few pieces that will be beautifully displayed.

California Center for the Arts Escondido proudly presents this summer exhibition with great support by sponsors Drs. Carol and Lawrence Gartner, Sara W. Matta, Robert Wilson, Colonel Richard and Ann Rothwell, Louis A. Jones, Robert Dudley, and Bob and Jean Will. This extraordinary exhibit runs from July 20th to September 15th.

A picturesque and warm summer afternoon with welcoming cool breezes was the background for the opening reception with delicious Parisian-inspired lite bites from the creative culinary talents of Executive Chef Eric Ybarra and his top-notch team: Niçoise salad with seared ahi tuna; charcuterie with pickled vegetables; olive tapenade with herb crusted crostini; mini chicken cordon bleu; Heriot Covert’s almandine; fingerling potato lyonnaise; with a vanilla bean créme Anglaise topped opera cake for dessert. Photographer Finley and “Jasz the Mime” of Cirque Quirk and Circus Mafia provided delightful entertainment as traditional Parisian music classics played overhead. The Center goes the distance with their amazing ability to reinvent the surrounding gallery space with each opening exhibit production and is extremely grateful to members, sponsors and the public for bringing opportunities made possible by their financial support to assist their commitment to feature the very best in art and culture. Executive Director Jerry Van Leeuwen, Board of Trustees Chair Cynthia Weir and their dedicated staff take great care to create “hyggelig”; a word which Executive Director Van Leeuwen uses that means “taking pleasure from the presence of gentle, comforting and soothing things; a feeling of friendship, warmth, peace and contentment in a comfortable and cozy atmosphere”; a testament to which patrons and the public can attest to many Center events.

The Student Exhibition Wall showcases submitted work from grades six through twelve showing their exploration on the subject of French Impressionism. Students were encouraged to study and research Degas and give their interpretation of his style. Maturity of thought is the value behind the collaboration between The Center and participating schools and teachers. The Student Exhibition Wall featured works from Bella Vista Middle School (with teacher Kathryn McGinnis); Del Dios Academy of Arts and Sciences (with teacher Veronica Anderson-Cain); Del Lago Academy (with teacher Soudabeth Memarzadeh); Escondido High School (with teacher Aira Villalobos); Rincon Middle School (with teacher Kirsten Josephson); San Pasqual High School (with teacher Michelle Chapman) and Valley Center High School (with teacher Brian McMurdo). This rare opportunity to have students display their works alongside the great masters of Impressionism is an experience to cherish.

Patrons can visit a wonderful “Draw Like Degas” station: learn to draw with graphite grading scale and line drawing techniques. An audio/visual station showing video snippets about Degas: The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Conserving Degas”; The Museum of Modern Art “Edgar Degas: A Strange New Beauty”; Rocky Mountain PBS’ “Arts District: Edgar Degas, Private Impressionist”; and a featured section of the gallery dedicated to “Timeless Techniques of the Multiple: Figurative Selections from Gemini G.E.L.”

An added bonus on this special evening was “Food Truck Fridays” on the Great Green, available during the Hidden City Sounds music series! Live music was provided on Lyric Court by R&B singer/songwriter Roann “RO” Mesina’s Synergy. An addition of vendor booths, a kid zone, featured artwork by selected artists, craft brews and cocktails gives another great way to have fun on a Friday night. This variety of versatile food and entertainment will continue until October 4th. Admission is Free!

Future Degas-related events are:

“Chasing Degas: My Four Decades Collecting This Artist And His Circle”

A lecture by private collector Robert Flynn Johnson on Saturday, August 17 at 4 PM: Lecture ticket price: $15 (includes Museum admission)

VIP Lecture ticket price: $25 (includes private gallery talk with complimentary wine and cheese after the lecture)

“Au Revoir Degas!” French themed fundraising event (support for museum programming) will include dinner, drinks entertainment, auctions, opportunity drawings and more! A last chance to see the exhibit! (Cocktail attired recommended.)

Event ticket price: $125 per person / $875 per table of eight

For more information on the wonderfully fantastic calendar of events at California Center for the Arts, please visit http://artcenter.org/