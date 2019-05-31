The Piano Men Tickle the Ivories Fantastic at California Center for the Arts

Suze Diaz — Two iconic singer/songwriter pianists in the history of rock music both possess a catalog of beloved songs that span a forty-five plus year career that have captured the hearts of millions. The Barn Stage Company once again graces the stage to debut their newest production in a one-of-a-kind tribute, “The Piano Men: Elton John ~ Billy Joel”, featuring four dynamic piano-playing vocalists on two spectacular grand pianos accompanied by a powerful live band.

Based in Temecula, The Barn Stage Company celebrates their third “The Best Of…” production with California Center for the Arts, Escondido. With each sold out show, The Barn Stage Company consistently accomplishes their mission to preserve, strengthen and advance musical theater experiences to the highest of professional standards. As California Center for the Arts, Escondido is an excellent leader of providing the best platform for visual and cultural arts to the community at large, their future partnership for the Center’s First Wednesdays as well as four additional ticketed events for the 2019-2020 season is solid gold.

In honor of Memorial Day Weekend, the show’s producers acknowledged veterans in the audience by asking them to stand so patrons can display their appreciation for their service by enthusiastic applause. This particular performance is the debut of the first viewing by an audience and the music love definitely filled the air! “The Piano Men”, comprised of multi-talented entertainers Allen Everman, Jacob Jeffries, Benny Lipson and twin brother, Jack Lipson, alternated between the two grand pianos in their high-powered performances with Zephyr Avalon (bass); Doug Peck (2nd keyboard); Theo Seidmon (drums), Danny Shyman (acoustic, electric guitar); and Claire Tongpalad (saxophone).

Kicking off the eclectic set was a sassy version of Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets” by Benny Lipson; then Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl”, spiritedly performed by Jacob Jeffries. During the show, each performer shared a fun interesting fact or two about the song they presented. Allen Everman divulged a tidbit from a Billy Joel interview with Stephen Colbert regarding Joel’s top five favorite songs from Joel’s catalog before Everman performed his excellent rendition of “Vienna”. Jack Lipson’s spiritual version of “Levon” was a beautifully heartfelt presentation and later, gave a charming and delightfully animated duet with saxophonist Claire Tongpalad on “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. The performers brought an added dimension to the legendary artists’ songs and essence. Humor sprinkled throughout this first-ever production run showed the versatility of the human side of the performances. Patrons voiced their excitement as more songs from the illustrious music catalog continued to appear. Joel’s “Only the Good Die Young” was met with an enthusiastic clap-along; most of the audience could be heard singing along on choice performances, giving full appreciation to the lyrics and melody of classic tunes. The richness and clarity of Allen Everman’s solo on Joel’s “She’s Always A Woman to Me” and “Piano Man”, brought audience participation to a wonderful moment in the program with the energy climbing through the roof. Duel piano playing with dual vocalists (Benny Lipton, Jacob Jeffries) for Joel’s “My Life” and John’s “Tiny Dancer” thrilled patrons as they embraced such a marvelous audio and visual treat.

One can only imagine the duty of picking twenty songs from a distinguished music catalog of rock music’s finest for an evening of great listening. As the evening continued joyfully for the attending music lovers, it was a universal feeling that the world has been graced with such phenomenal gifts from the magnificent talents of Elton John and Billy Joel. For the finale, all four performers gave a grand performance with Joel’s “Moving Out” and John’s “Crocodile Rock” with one more fun participation ending with a standing ovation from an especially thankful audience.

