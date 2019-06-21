Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  THE PETER SPRAGUE TRIO: Back by Popular Demand!

THE PETER SPRAGUE TRIO: Back by Popular Demand!

By   /  June 20, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    
July 29, 2019 @ 7:30 pm
Back by popular demand, the Peter Sprague Jazz Trio explores songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance, they play “Georgia” or add Cole Porter. The vibe is contagious and the sound pulls you in.
BUY TICKETS
LINK

READING AT THE REP

No Choice – by Lee Sarokin – June 18, 2019

NO CHOICE is a play about a young couple who fight the government over legislation that prohibits an abortion based upon certain information obtained through early testing of the fetus. The play is based upon an actual law enacted in Indiana and raises an issue likely to end up in the Supreme Court.FREE READING CLICK HERE to Reserve Seats

IDEATION

by Aaron Loeb – July 22, 2019
Aaron Loeb brings a dark comic edge to this psychological suspense thriller, in which a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. As the lines between right and wrong are blurred, these characters must navigate the cognitive dissonances and moral dilemmas to decide for themselves if everything is, as it really seems.FREE READING CLICK HERE to Reserve Seats

intimate theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre
987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D Solana Beach, CA 
(858) 481-1055 | northcoastrep.org
Group sales: groupsales@northcoastrep.org

David Ellenstein, Artistic Director • Bill Kerlin, Managing Director
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 hour ago on June 20, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 18, 2019 @ 1:04 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Don Diego Gala at the Fair Sparkles with Surprises

Read More →