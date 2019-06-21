THE PETER SPRAGUE TRIO: Back by Popular Demand!

July 29, 2019 @ 7:30 pm

Back by popular demand, the Peter Sprague Jazz Trio explores songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance, they play “Georgia” or add Cole Porter. The vibe is contagious and the sound pulls you in.

READING AT THE REP

No Choice – by Lee Sarokin – June 18, 2019

NO CHOICE is a play about a young couple who fight the government over legislation that prohibits an abortion based upon certain information obtained through early testing of the fetus. The play is based upon an actual law enacted in Indiana and raises an issue likely to end up in the Supreme Court.

IDEATION

by Aaron Loeb – July 22, 2019

Aaron Loeb brings a dark comic edge to this psychological suspense thriller, in which a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. As the lines between right and wrong are blurred, these characters must navigate the cognitive dissonances and moral dilemmas to decide for themselves if everything is, as it really seems.