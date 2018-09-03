THE OLD GLOBE’s 2018-2019 Season Opens With The Heart of Rock & Roll

THE OLD GLOBE’s 2018-2019 Season Begins with THE WORLD PREMIERE MUSICAL of

THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL Directed by GORDON GREENBERG Performances Begin September 6, Opening SEPTEMBER 14, 2018 Katie Rose Clarke appears as Cassandra and Matt Doyle as Bobby in The Heart of Rock & Roll, running Sept. 6 – Oct. 21, 2018 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL

A World Premiere Musical Inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and the News

Book by Jonathan Abrams – Story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams

Directed by Gordon Greenberg – Choreography by Lorin Latarro,

Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer

Presented by special arrangement with Tyler Mitchell, W. Leo Kiely, Bill Kiely, Whitney Kiely Moehle, and Tamar Climan

RUNS: September 06 – October 21, 2018; Opening night Friday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

TICKETS: Ticket prices start at $39.00.

SYNOPSIS: An electrifying world premiere musical comedy inspired by the songs of one of the most beloved and iconic acts in music history, Huey Lewis and the News. Mainstays on the Chicago dive bar circuit, Bobby and his band are hustling for their big break. But after their latest rejection, Bobby decides it’s “Hip to Be Square,” trades in his guitar, and starts “Workin’ for a Livin’” in corporate America. His boss, Cassandra, has struggles of her own, having sacrificed her personal life for the company. When they both get a shot at their dreams—for Bobby, another crack at rock stardom, and for Cassandra, a chance to become CEO—they must decide “If This Is It” for their careers, or if “The Power of Love” triumphs over all. The Heart of Rock & Roll celebrates the classic songs of Huey Lewis and the News in this heartwarming and hilarious new musical.

CAST: Matt Doyle as Bobby, Katie Rose Clarke as Cassandra, Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Nina, Patrice Covington as Roz, John Dossett as Stone, Paige Faure as Paige, F. Michael Haynie as Glenn, Orville Mendoza as Fjord, Lucas Papaelias as JJ, Zachary Noah Piser as Eli, Christopher Ramirez as Wyatt, and Billy Harrigan Tighe as Tucker. The ensemble includes Nicolette Burton, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, James Royce Edwards, Oyoyo Joi, Robert Pendilla, Christopher Ramirez, MiMi Scardulla, Salisha Thomas, and Josh Tolle, as well as swings Bryan Banville and Katie Banville.

The Heart of Rock & Roll is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe is supported in part through gifts from Production Sponsors Terry Atkinson, Elaine and Dave Darwin, HM Electronics, Inc., Viasat, Pam Wagner and Hans Tegebo, and Sheryl and Harvey White; as well as Artist Sponsors Mandell Weiss Charitable Trust (for Music Director Brian Usifer). Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego.

HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS TOP 10 BILLBOARD SINGLES Title Year Peak “The Power of Love” 1985 #1 “Stuck With You” 1986 #1 “Jacob’s Ladder” 1987 #1 “But It’s Alright” 1994 #1 “Hip to Be Square” 1986 #3 “Perfect World” 1988 #3 “The Heart of Rock & Roll” 1984 #6 “If This Is It” 1984 #6 “Doing It All for My Baby” 1987 #6 “Do You Believe in Love” 1982 #7 “Heart and Soul” 1983 #8 “Workin’ for a Livin'” 1982 #9 “I Know What I Like” 1987 #9

