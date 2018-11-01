The Old Globe Presents The World Premier of “Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas”

Amid the commotion of the holidays, Staff Sergeant Mike Randolf returns from Afghanistan and home to his family. But before Mike can open his heart to the joy and spirit of the season, he must make peace with the past and let go of the ghosts of the battlefield. While Mike’s wife helps him readjust to civilian life, it’s their precocious young daughter’s sweet search for the true meaning of Christmas that leads the family toward healing. This heartwarming musical is sure to become an enduring holiday classic.

The creative team includes Wendy Seyb (Choreographer), Sean Fanning (Scenic Design), Charlotte Devaux (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg(Sound Design), Cody Owen Stine (Associate Music Director, Music Director – November 11 to December 31), Jason Styres, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).

“Clint Black is a giant of American music, and his wonderful holiday album has given us a great production to fill our intimate theatre in the round with feeling and good cheer, and to bring 2018 to a sweet and moving climax,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas is full of beautiful and winning songs. But what moves me most about it is that it’s a simple and honest story of love in all its forms: the love between parents and children, the love between friends, love of country, and love of God. Clint and the great artists who’ve come to San Diego to make this world premiere have given us a lively and touching show that’s a balm for turbulent times and that I believe will become a true Christmas classic. I can’t wait for our audiences to experience it.”

Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas is supported in part through gifts from Production Sponsors Globe Guilders, The Prado Restaurant at Balboa Park, Evelyn Mack Truitt, and Viasat, as well as Artist Sponsors Lynne and Steve Wheeler (for actor Aaron C. Finley). Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego. Tickets for military service members and their families are being underwritten by Gail and Doug Hutcheson, Elaine Lipinsky Family Foundation, Walter J. and Mary C. Zable Foundation, and Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander.

SINGLE TICKETS to Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas start at $39.00 and are on sale to the general public now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Discounts are available for full-time students, patrons 29 years of age and under, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets start at $39.00 and are on sale to the general public now.

World premiere – Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas • Music and lyrics by Clint Black

Book by James D. Sasser with Clint Black – Music supervision and music direction by Matt Hinkley & Directed by Kent Nicholson

November 11 – December 31, 2018 – Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

SYNOPSIS: A world premiere American musical about family, loyalty, and the magic of Christmas from country music legend Clint Black, inspired by his 1995 chart-topping holiday album. Amid the commotion of the holidays, Staff Sergeant Mike Randolf returns from Afghanistan and home to his family. But before Mike can open his heart to the joy and spirit of the season, he must make peace with the past and let go the ghosts of the battlefield. While Mike’s wife helps him readjust to civilian life, it’s their precocious young daughter’s sweet search for the true meaning of Christmas that leads the family toward healing. This heartwarming musical is sure to become an enduring holiday classic.

CAST: DeLeon Dallas (Douglas Miller), Aaron C. Finley (Mike Randolf), Kaylin Hedges (Ellie Randolf), Liana Hunt (Jessie Randolf), Syndee Winters (Alissa Miller); ensemble: Reanne Acasio, Bobby Chiu (Billy Watson), Veda Cienfuegos (Joanie Watson), Giovanni Cozic (Jimmy McElroy), Scott Richard Foster (Jack Peters), Bryant Martin (Santa), Reese McCulloch (Melissa Peters), Katie Sapper; swings: Lauren Livia Muehl, Jonathan Sangster, Lauren Ellen Thompson.

CREATIVE TEAM: Wendy Seyb (Choreographer), Sean Fanning (Scenic Design), Charlotte Devaux (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Cody Owen Stine (Associate Music Director, Music Director – Nov. 11 to Dec. 31), Jason Styres, CSA (Casting), Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).

BOX OFFICE WINDOW HOURS: Noon to final curtain Tuesday through Sunday. American Express, Discover, MasterCard, and VISA accepted. (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623].

Amid the commotion of the holidays, Staff Sergeant Mike Randolf returns from Afghanistan and home to his family. But before Mike can open his heart to the joy and spirit of the season, he must make peace with the past and let go of the ghosts of the battlefield. While Mike’s wife helps him readjust to civilian life, it’s their precocious young daughter’s sweet search for the true meaning of Christmas that leads the family toward healing. This heartwarming musical is sure to become an enduring holiday classic.