The Old Globe – 2018-2019 Season Announced

The Heart of Rock & Roll

September 6 – October 21, 2018

Looking for Christmas

The New Clint Black Musical

November 13 – December 16, 2018

Familiar

January 26 – March 3, 2019

Tiny Beautiful Things

February 9 – March 10, 2019

Life After

March 22 – April 28, 2019

They Promised Her the Moon

April 6 – May 5, 2019

Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy

May 11 – June 16, 2019

What You Are

May 23 – June 23, 2019

Other Programming

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

November 3 – December 29, 2018

Globe for All Tour: Bringing Shakespeare to the Community

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

October 30 – November 18, 2018

The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program

Julius Caesar

October 20 – October 28, 2018