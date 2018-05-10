Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  The Old Globe – 2018-2019 Season Announced

The Old Globe – 2018-2019 Season Announced

By   /  May 10, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

The Old Globe - What's Playing2018-18 Season Announcement

Five world premieres to come in 2018-2019 Season! Including musicals, dramas, comedies, and more!

The Heart of Rock & Roll

September 6 – October 21, 2018

Looking for Christmas
The New Clint Black Musical

November 13 – December 16, 2018

Familiar

January 26 – March 3, 2019

Tiny Beautiful Things

February 9 – March 10, 2019

Life After

March 22 – April 28, 2019

They Promised Her the Moon

April 6 – May 5, 2019

Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy

May 11 – June 16, 2019

What You Are

May 23 – June 23, 2019

Other Programming

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

November 3 – December 29, 2018

Globe for All Tour: Bringing Shakespeare to the Community
A Midsummer Night’s Dream

October 30 – November 18, 2018

The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program

Julius Caesar

October 20 – October 28, 2018

 

Matching Gift Campaign 2018
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on May 10, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 4, 2018 @ 11:36 pm
  • Filed Under: Travel

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Art of Elan : Collaborative Season Finale Concert

Read More →