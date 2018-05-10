The Old Globe – 2018-2019 Season Announced

The Heart of Rock & Roll
September 6 – October 21, 2018
Looking for Christmas
The New Clint Black Musical
November 13 – December 16, 2018
Familiar
January 26 – March 3, 2019
Tiny Beautiful Things
February 9 – March 10, 2019
Life After
March 22 – April 28, 2019
They Promised Her the Moon
April 6 – May 5, 2019
Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy
May 11 – June 16, 2019
What You Are
May 23 – June 23, 2019
Other Programming
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
November 3 – December 29, 2018
Globe for All Tour: Bringing Shakespeare to the Community
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
October 30 – November 18, 2018
The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program
Julius Caesar
October 20 – October 28, 2018