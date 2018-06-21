The Music and Stories of Leonard Cohen, One Night Only!

Perla Batalla in THE HOUSE OF COHEN Monday, June 25 at 7:30 pm, Lyceum Stage … Perla Batalla in The House of Cohen reveals the timelessness of Leonard Cohen’s music. Batalla’s signature cross-cultural style conveys her sincere respect and deep love for the music, poetry and most of all her dear friend, Leonard Cohen. World-class vocalist Perla Batalla is a full-throated songstress who has worked with Leonard Cohen, k.d. lang, Nick Cave and Laurie Anderson. Tickets: $25 – $35 | sdrep.org | 619.544.1000

Adapted and Directed by Todd Salovey – From the book by Brian Keating

This world premiere staged reading is an adventure story of the birth of the universe that spans the globe from Rhode Island to the South Pole, from California to Chile. Keating takes us on a personal journey of revelation and discovery, bringing to vivid life the take-no-prisoners world of modern science.



After the reading Dr. Keating will lead a panel discussion with American Scientist and Science Fiction writer David Brin

$18 | sdrep.org | 619.544.1000

FROM RAGS TO RICHES

A Musical Journey with Jacquelyne Silver – Sunday, June 24th at 3:00 pm, Encinitas Library

Join pianist and stage personality Jacquelyne Silver, as she takes you through a new and unique program of music and storytelling! This special performance will include music from Beethoven to Broadway to Ragtime and Jazz, with Miss Silver continually weaving her fascinating story of her life in music. An event not to miss! Tickets are Free!

ANDY STATMAN: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL TREASURE

Wednesday, June 27th, 8:00pm at Lawrence Family JCC, David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre

“Andy Statman, clarinet and mandolin virtuoso, is an American visionary … “ The New Yorker

“… One of the most important Jewish creative artists of the postwar era.” The Jerusalem Post

Andy Statman is one of the world’s premier mandolin and clarinet players, performing traditional Jewish music, bluegrass, and Americana on both instruments. A GRAMMY nominee and recipient of the NEA National Heritage Fellowship, Statman has performed and recorded with the Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Ricky Skaggs, Béla Fleck, David Grisman, Itzhak Perlman, Vassar Clements, and Stéphane Grappelli. Andy will be performing with his trio, Jim Whitney, bass, and Larry Eagle, drums.



Tickets: $36-$48 Regular price | $29-$38 JCC members sdcjc.org 858.362.1348

In Partnership with the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture

THE LYCEUM GALLERIES – MAY 20 – JUNE 30

Opening reception Tuesday, June 5 at 6:45 PM

Jerusalem: Of Heaven and Earth -May 21 – August 6

Exhibit features images highlighting the ethereal beauty of the city and intersection of three faiths. Also, the early residents’ influence on rebuilding the city and the harsh reality of a city divided from 1948-1967. Curated by Alan Viterbi.