The Movies in the Park free summer series is sponsored by the City of Vista. Relax with family and friends under the stars. Come early, get a good seat, and bring a jacket for the cool nights. Free popcorn and movie. Event website

Saturday, July 15: Moana (PG) & Summer Fun Fest (5:30-7:30 pm)

Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive (ball fields)