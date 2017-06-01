Connecting small businesses with contracts creating jobs and revenues

Federal, State and Local Agencies and Prime Contractors NEED Small Businesses

Mid-Coast Corridor Transit Project has $200M in Small Business Contract Opportunities

San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Is a Federally Funded $735M Job with Small Business Goals

The State of California’s North Coast Corridor Project Has An Estimated $1B Budget With Small Business Goals

San Diego, CA – On June 9, 2017 The North San Diego Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted by MiraCosta College is bringing the Meet the Buyers Tour to Oceanside showing small business owners how to successfully sell their goods and services to local, state, and federal agencies, and prime contractors. The SBDC helped small businesses obtain over $75M in contracts 2015-2016.

What: San Diego SBDC presents the “Meet the Buyers” Tour. Small business owners will learn directly from buyers and experts representing agencies and prime contractors what is needed to successfully work with local, state and federal contracts. The panel discussion will cover current opportunities, certifications, the bid process, where to find jobs, tips and tricks, marketing and what not to do. Following the panel discussion attendees will have the opportunity to meet with buyers and experts representing over 12 organizations.

: June 9, 2017 9am – 12:30pm Where: Oceanside City Council Chambers – 300 N. Coast Hwy. – Oceanside, Ca 92054

How: Registration must be done online at sandiegosmallbiz.com

Sponsors Include: DGS, Clark Construction, Turner Construction, San Diego County, SANDAG and MidCoast Constructors

Cost : THERE IS NO FEE TO ATTEND

: Who : Expected Participants include: MiraCosta College, San Diego International Airport, County of San Diego, Mid-Coast Project, Caltrans, City of San Diego, Clark Construction, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, North County Transit District and Sundt Construction

The Government is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the world they buy everything including: Office Supplies, Food Products, IT Services, Temporary Employees, Construction Services, and Lip Stick.

Special Guests: Assemblymember Rocky Chavez and Representatives from Senator Bates Office will be speaking on how their office can help small businesses navigate the system and get results at the state level.

“Meet the Buyers” attendees learn about many opportunities for small businesses through local, state and federally funded projects such as SANDAG’s Mid-Coast Corridor Transit Project, which extends trolley service from Old Town to University City. The estimated project cost is approximately $1.7 billion (excluding finance charges); approximately $150 million will be available for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and small business contract opportunities.

According to the SBA, a small business is generally any firm with 500 or fewer employees and no more than $21.5 million in revenues. There are exceptions.

The U.S. Government is the largest consumer of goods and services in the world. They purchase everything from lipstick to jet airplanes. Caltrans contracts for goat herders while San Diego County purchases goldfish. 25% of California state contracts and 23% of federal contracts are set aside for small businesses. The federal government’s “simplified acquisitions” program sets aside contracts from $3,000 to $150,000 for qualified small businesses.

“Small Businesses are crucial to San Diego’s economic success,” said Sudershan Shaunak, Director of the North San Diego Small Business Development Center hosted by MiraCosta College. He continues, “It is important that our community does all it can to help local business owners grow their companies and create jobs. The local, state and federal legislators offer assistance to small business owners that many are not aware of. Chambers of commerce, business organizations, trade associations and economic development counsels also provide invaluable resources, advocacy, networking and education to help small businesses succeed.”

About the North San Diego Small Business Development Center (SBDC): The North San Diego SBDC hosted by MiraCosta College is celebrating 18 years of helping small businesses succeed by providing business advising in all realms of how to start, manage and grow a business. Business advising and most workshops are no cost to small business owners and is supported in part by the SBA. The SBDC is located at The MiraCosta College Technological Institute, 2075 Las Palmas Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92011. For more information visit www.sandiegosmallbiz.com

In 2016 The North San Diego SBDC Counseled 834 Clients • Provided 210 Training Events with 2,594 Attendees • Retained Or Created 55 jobs • Created $7.4 Million In Capital Infusion• Generated $19.3 Million In Revenue Increases and $24.2 Million In Contracts Awarded •Created 41 New Businesses