The Magic of Autumn: Trees & Leaves

The Magic of Autumn: Trees & Leaves

By   /  October 24, 2019  /  No Comments

November 9, 2019 (Saturday)  Kids in the Garden. The Magic of Autumn: Trees and Leaves from 10 a.m. to noon at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, in Vista.

Kids in the Garden Class this month features an introduction to Autumn leaves, acorns, seed pods, and pine cones, and then a walk through the Gardens to discover trees! 

Class fee is $5 per person, which supports the Gardens.  Registration includes visit to the 14-acre Gardens.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Visit  altavistabotanicalgardens.org

Kids in the Garden ClassSaturday NOVEMBER 9

  • 10 am – 12 noon
  •  The Magic of Autumn: Trees and Leaves
  • $5 per child +
  • $5 per adult Garden entry
  • FREE for family members           

Pre-register (760) 822-6824  OR farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com

