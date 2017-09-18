Assemblymember Marie Waldron … As the 2017 legislative session closes, I am pleased that most of my bill package received overwhelming support, and three of my bills have already been signed into law by Governor Brown.

Six of my bills are on the Governor’s desk, including AB 1386, a Legislative Woman’s Caucus priority bill to raise awareness for newly diagnosed breast/ovarian cancer patients about speaking with a genetic counselor to help focus treatment options. AB 532, authorizes courts to offer wraparound mental health, addiction treatment services, counseling, transitional housing, childcare etc. to women with initial misdemeanor violations to prevent the cycle of recidivism. Most women in our jails have children and have repeated incarcerations.

AB 1031 creates the Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Fund to help injured, orphaned or sick wildlife through a grant funded by a voluntary tax return checkoff. AB 658 temporarily suspends the license fee clinical laboratories pay to eliminate an accumulated $12 million surplus, and AB 1361, joint authored with Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D – Coachella), allows water districts to service Indian tribal lands, sponsored by the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians in my district, and ACR 118 recognizing Women’s’ Suffrage all await the Governor’s signature.

The first bill I introduced this session, and the first signed into law, AB 4, requires that a voter be notified via email or text when a voter’s registration is altered online. The Governor has also signed AB 369, sponsored by the Bar Association to clarify rights of appeal in child custody cases. HR 8 for Women’s Heart Health also passed.

The Legislature has adjourned, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work on issues relevant to our district. It is an honor to continue to serve you in Sacramento.

