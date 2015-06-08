Loading...
The Kiwanis Club of Greater San Marcos 14th Annual Flag Retirement Ceremony

By   /  June 8, 2015  /  2 Comments

flag retirementThe Kiwanis Club of Greater San Marcos will hold its 14th Annual Flag Retirement Ceremony on Sunday, June 14th at Walnut Grove Park, 1940 Sycamore Avenue in San Marcos from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

This is a free, family-friendly patriotic event to give a dignified retirement to flags that have flown proudly over homes and businesses in North County.

The community is encouraged to bring flags and participate in the retirement ceremony.  Flag dedications to loved ones are welcome.  The event includes audience participation in patriotic songs, readings, and retirement of flags.  Please bring lawn chairs for seating.

Residents who are unable to attend the annual event can drop their flags off at Allen Brothers Mortuary at either the Vista Chapel located at 1315 S. Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, or to the San Marcos Chapel located at 435 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road in Vista.

 

 

Carrie Clevers – Kiwanis Club of Greater San Marcos Flag Retirement Chairman

  • Published: 2 years ago on June 8, 2015
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 11, 2015 @ 11:28 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

2 Comments

  1. Terry Tucker says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Good morning, I wanted to know if you have updated the flyer for the Flag retirement Ceremony for 2017? I wanted to post it at work.

    Reply

