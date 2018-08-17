The Journey in Cultural Education Continues with the History of “Mexihco”

Suze Diaz — Escondido, CA….Cultural appreciation is vital to cultural education. The California Center for the Arts Escondido dedicates continuous efforts in elevating this appreciation through various opportunities to further education in the cultural arts. Sunday night’s cultural presentation was a fine example of this endeavor. Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts’ production of “Mexihco: The Journey Continues” is a visual performance of the beauty of Mexico’s history through dance. With our diverse neighborhoods, it is essential to bring awareness and unity in understanding social community roots through music and traditions.

Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts is a non-profit organization that creates cultural awareness through comprehensive artistic education fostering excellence in all forms of the visual and performing arts through advance knowledge, promoting creativity and discipline, developing leadership and being a positive influence in the communities. All classes are open to all ages starting at 7 years old and follow a curriculum that not only educates the participants in the moving art of dance, but also develops dancers to grow artistically, physically and mentally with the cultural significance, appreciation and passion for dance. TCAA Executive Director Jose Jaime opened the show by warmly thanking the audience for their attendance and marveled of the local talent participating in the show. After giving gratitude for the support of their sponsors and partners, Executive Director Jaime gave a personal testimony of how special non-profit programs helped directed him through the delicate times of his adolescence and explained that his way of giving back to the community was through his service as Executive Director and Instructor at the Academy.

The story begins when three young second-generation Mexican American girls find a book titled “Mexico” amongst their Grandmother’s (Abuelita) belongings. Their Abuelita would say, “…to know where you are going you have to know where you come from…”. Curiosity and a search for identity opens the first chapter of dance starting with the Mayan myth of the Serpent God, Quetzaquatl, and the courageous rabbit who sacrificed himself so he could live in “The Rabbit and the Moon”.

Photos by Suze Diaz

With each dance section that follows, the story continues unfolding the history of the differences that lead to cultivating the identity of the music and traditions. “Campeche Sarao”: A separate celebration of music and dance performed in Campeche region by two different social classes marking oppression and uprising. “Nuevo Leon”: A lively region with an energetic fast dance with influences from Europe that the people in the Northern part of the Mexican Republic engaged before the beginning of the Revolution. “Revolution Mexicana”: The Mexican Revolution began on November 20, 1910. This dance celebrates the many women who fought alongside the men as they fought for a break from a decades-long regime. “Corridos Mexicanos”: A popular narrative song and poetry ballad that expresses the oppression history and daily life for the peasants with a creative heartfelt nod to a love story of two people separated by the Revolution. “Son, Rumba Y Jarabe”: The story concludes on Abuelita’s own story of her beginnings; her own mother was a soldadera in the Revolution. Through the music of the legendary Pedro Infante, one of Mexico’s greatest performers of cinema, abuelita tells her granddaughters a piece of her history.

The performers of this show display an impressive combination of hard work, creativity, sense of individuality and pride. At any given moment, the stage captures the mesmerizing energy radiating from the dancers through their smiles and bodywork. Individual performances by Daniella Maldonado and Jorge Esparza are filled with the intensely passionate emotions given from the heart. The show is an excellent visual and audio feast of outstanding performances for the eyes and ears.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming presentations appearing at the California Center for the Arts Escondido: Ballet Folklórico de México on October 18 2018, Ticitozaá Folklórico Festival on January 26, 2019, and 6th Annual Mariachi Festival with Route 78 Rotary on April 14, 2019.

For more information on educational programs and cultural performances with Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts, please visit www.academytc.org

For more information regarding education programs and future performances at California Center for the Arts Escondido, please visit at http://artcenter.org/events/category/educational/